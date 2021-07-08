ST. MICHAELS — Tropical storm warnings and tornado watches have been issued for the Shore as Tropical Storm Elsa cuts a path towards the Delmarva Peninsula and the Atlantic coast
Parts of the Eastern Shore and region — including Talbot, Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties, as well as parts of Delaware and Cape May, New Jersey — have been under a tropical storm warning as Elsa moved through the Carolinas and Virginia.
“Talbot County is under a tropical storm warning until further notice,” the county’s emergency services department said in a statement on Thursday.
The local agency said the storm could bring power outages, heavy rain and wind as well as the potential for more severe weather such as tidal surges, flooding and tornadoes. Most of Elsa’s impact is expected overnight starting late Thursday and into early Friday morning.
A tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service until 11 p.m. Thursday for Dorchester, Wicomico, Worchester, Somerset, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.
The storm track is taking Else through the bottom portion of the Chesapeake Bay and then across parts of the Delmarva Peninsula and into the Atlantic Ocean. The storm could eventually bring strong winds to the New York City area.
Elsa brought rains and some flooding to North Carolina on Thursday. Elsa’s winds strengthened Thursday to 50 mph as the storm dropped heavy rains on parts of North Carolina and Virginia, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest update, according to the Associated Press.
Locally, Easton, St. Michaels and other areas of the Shore could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain from the storm, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service said Elsa could potentially bring even more rain to the region along with high winds and potential flooding.
Small craft advisories have been issued with rough waters and storms projected for the region starting Thursday evening and early Friday. Atlantic beaches could see high winds. The weather service reported Thursday that Elsa’s highest sustained winds are 50 miles per hour though the current forecast for Easton projects winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with 30 mph gusts.
Much of the Eastern Shore as well as Delaware are also under flash flood watches.
Coastal towns such as Oxford and St. Michaels are also under the tropical storm warning, and will be preparing for potential flooding, tidal and storm surges. Both towns are encouraging residents to stay informed during the emergency via posted information on the respective town websites via the county emergency services department.
Kimberly Weller, communications manager for St. Michaels, said she and St. Michaels Police Department Chief Anthony Smith coordinate as a team to handle potential emergency situations during storm warnings. They will also be following the Talbot County Department of Emergency Operations Department.
Cheryl Lewis, the town clerk for Oxford, said she also is “kept abreast” of information via the county’s emergency department.
“The town also distributes information annually to the citizens regarding hurricane preparation,” she wrote in an email. “In advance of any major storm, town administration, public works and police Departments follow a protocol that includes coordinating department schedules, verifying supplies, checking ditches and outlets for drainage purposes, and staging of markers for high water, along with the posting of relevant notices to the public.”
The looming storm also prompted the cancelation of the Baltimore Orioles game with the Toronto Blue Jays in Baltimore as well as the Delmarva Shorebirds game with the Salem Red Sox in Salisbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.