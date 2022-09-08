Unveiling of new Harriet Tubman sculpture to highlight Day of Resilience

Sculptor Wesley Wofford will discuss his work on the sculpture, which is rich in symbolism that specifically reflects Tubman’s connection to Dorchester County.

 Courtesy of Wofford Sculpture Studio

CAMBRIDGE — The fourth annual Day of Resilience on Saturday, Sept. 10, will feature a very special and significant highlight — the dedication of the Beacon of Hope, an inspiring, 13-foot bronze sculpture honoring Harriet Tubman in conjunction with the bicentennial of her birth. The event also includes commemorations; round-table discussions on current events and issues; a Harriet Tubman reenactor; song, dance and poetry performances; Underground Railroad Byway tours; and presentations from renowned historians, as well as Tubman’s descendants.

