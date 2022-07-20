RIDGELY — Tuckahoe and Martinak State Parks are offering ecology walks, one in each park every month and guided by Jim Bardsley, usually on Sunday mornings. In August, the walks will be held at Martinak State Park on Aug. 7 and Tuckahoe State Park on Aug. 14. Both walks meet at the park office. The walks are free to the public.
Bardsley is a volunteer for the state parks and a member of the Maryland Big Tree Program and a dendrologist. He is retired from teaching forestry-related courses at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. His favorite pastime is helping Big Tree confirm tree identities.
So what can park patrons expect on his walk? Bardsley will stroll along a designated trail for about an hour and point out woody plants and explain what role they play in the environment. How they interact with other plants and animals (collectively, science of ecology) is tantamount to understanding when a non native plant becomes invasive, for example.
An added bonus of the walk is the potential for discovering new champion trees for the Big Tree Program’s registry. Finding new trees is always a possibility and Bardsley was on his first ecology walk in June, on a well maintained trail at Tuckahoe State Park when he noticed a couple of small native trees. They ended up being new Queen Anne’s County champion trees. They were a paw paw and a shining sumac.
“These are not trees you typically associate with huge size,” Bardsley said, “but champion trees need only be the largest examples of their species.”
Many people who can’t tell one tree from another won’t notice trees unless they stand out in some way, which is completely understandable. After all, big is a relative term. A woody plant need only attain a height of at least 12 feet and have a single trunk diameter of 2.5-3 inches to be considered a tree. There are dozens of species of native trees and many more that are introduced from other parts of the world. Not all of them are big, so homeowners could have champion trees on their property and not even notice them.
Case in point, there are only three national champion trees on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, two of them are on Bardsley’s property near Denton. It is also home to many Maryland champion trees. Many of them are small species.
So, what is waiting to be discovered in Tuckahoe and Martinak state parks? Join Bardsley on one of his ecology walks and find out! For more information, call 410-479-4542.
