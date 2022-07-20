RIDGELY — Tuckahoe and Martinak State Parks are offering ecology walks, one in each park every month and guided by Jim Bardsley, usually on Sunday mornings. In August, the walks will be held at Martinak State Park on Aug. 7 and Tuckahoe State Park on Aug. 14. Both walks meet at the park office. The walks are free to the public.

