CHESTERTOWN — Paul Tue III, of Chestertown, received the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award just as he earned it: surrounded by family, friends and local youth.
Tue’s wife Eboni, daughter Aniyah, son Paul and brother Pierre; a dozen players in the Kent County Spartans football program; volunteers, staff and board members from Minary’s Dream Alliance; local elected officials; and more gathered in the former Chestertown American Legion building Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, when Comptroller Peter Franchot presented the award.
Tue was recognized for his “tireless dedication to advocating for and mentoring at-risk youth” and his ability to “engage the community on all levels to create bright, successful futures,” Franchot said.
Tyrel Dean Jr., a player in the Spartans program, spoke during the ceremony.
“I just want to say how great of a person that Mr. Paul is. He treats everybody like family, he’s very respected. He does a lot for this county. … He’s just a very good person,” Dean said.
During his acceptance speech, after thanking his family and colleagues for their support, Tue turned his attention to the youth.
“The room was set up and from the beginning when we found out we were winning this award, we said we were going to put young people in the front. Family on one side, and then you all on the other side, up front,” Tue said to the football players in the audience, seated in the first two rows on the left. “You go to a lot of these and the elected officials are up front, the distinguished people are up front, and that’s the way it should be. But today, we purposefully put you all up front. And that’s for a reason.”
Tue said he wanted the youth to “experience something different” by attending the awards ceremony.
“To be in the room with the comptroller, that’s a big deal for kids your age coming from the smallest county in the state of Maryland,” he said. “Everything we do, everything that we focus on to try to show you all the greatness that’s in you, we do it on purpose. Y’all not sitting up here by accident. Soak that in, understand that. Shake some hands today, go introduce yourself to somebody, tell them first and last name, let them know who you are. If they got a business card, take their business card. And be at practice on time at 6 o’clock.”
According to a biography read by Minary’s Dream Alliance co-founder Doncella Wilson, Tue is a co-founder of MDA, serving as a program director for its Club F.E.A.R. (Face Everything and Rise) program — the first adolescent clubhouse on the Eastern Shore serving youth ages 12-17 and other “special projects” like the feeding the elderly initiative, back to school bash and more.
He also is a co-founder of the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. (Helping Our Youth Achieve Success), established to address needs in the community including single-family homes, positive African American male mentors and the lack of an outlet for youth.
Through his work with youth, Tue has accomplished mock trials, reading clubs, athletic training and a travel basketball program. He started a college preparatory intervention program in collaboration with Washington College. He helped form the African American Boys’ Conference and college tour program. He is a commissioner and coach for the Kent County Spartans youth football program. He founded S.T.A.R. (Students Talking about Race) and is a committee member for the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice.
“I got a little bit exhausted hearing (Tue’s) résumé,” Franchot said with a laugh.
Wilson also displayed a presentation with photos of Tue’s accomplishments, including race-based community trainings, organizing Chestertown’s March for Our Lives events, participating in painting the Black Lives Matter street murals in Chestertown and the civil rights bus tour to Alabama this summer.
“We talked about me in the slide show and the awards and all the nice stuff, but I’m just a small cog in the wheel,” Tue said. “We work hard together as a team.”
The William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award was created by Franchot 10 years ago. During Thursday’s event, Franchot said the award was named after former Gov. William Donald Schaefer for his legacy working for and with “little guys” to support communities.
Recipients are selected from each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.
“Minary’s Dream Alliance is an unbelievable, bubbling stew of good deeds and great potential. The dedication Paul that you have exhibited really is the principles and values of that great determination that we all know,” he said.
“This could be a very expensive visit for the state of Maryland,” Franchot added. “I’m not sure how you partner with the state of Maryland, but I’m happy in the remaining time as comptroller — sometimes I put my hand down in the seat cushion … and I bring it up and there’s $250,000.”
