Two U.S. presidents, two divergent political and cultural camps and two very different sets of solutions for mass shooting and gun violence after the horrific slaughter of school kids in Texas and Black grocery shoppers in New York.
President Joe Biden and Democrats are renewing pushes for gun control — including background checks on gun purchases online and at gun shows, restrictions on gun kits and 3-D printed firearms and finding ways to curtail AR-15 rifles.
The latter is frequently used in mass shootings.
“How many children have to die before enough is enough,” said U.S. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, in response to the massacre at an elementary school in Ulvade Texas that killed 19 school children and two teachers.
The shooter also killed his grandmother in the murderous spree. Police responses in Texas are also being criticized for taking long to confront the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, inside Robb Elementary School.
Democrats wanted a focus on white supremacists and online extremism after 18-year-old Payton Gendron shot 10 Black people at Buffalo grocery store. Gendron’s online manifesto touted far-right and white supremacist beliefs.
They are making renewed and outrage-charged gun control pushes after the Texas slaughter near the border with Mexico
“Doing nothing about the epidemic of guns across this country is killing our children. We must work together to translate our grief into collective action. Congress and lawmakers at every level of government must make changes to ensure our neighborhoods are safer for every American, regardless of who they are or where they live,” Cardin said.
The calls for action, including finding ways to restrict certain individuals from buying guns and ammo, were repeated by Democrats across the region and country.
“It will happen again, and again, until we collectively decide to find a path forward to responsibly address it,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware.
The aggressive push for gun restrictions also comes as Biden and Democrats face expected losses in the midterm elections in November with gas prices at or near record highs and inflation at 40-year highs.
“The Second Amendment is not absolute,” said Biden in comments after the recent shootings. Biden said he has pushed for gun control policies during his 50 years in Washington as a U.S. senator, vice president and now president. Those efforts have had limited success during those five decades even as mass shootings and gun violence, including in cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and New York, have increased.
Across America’s great social and political schism, former President Donald Trump and Republican gun rights advocates are pushing for increased school security spending and focusing on the mental health of shooters.
Trump spoke at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston on Friday, May 27, echoing the gun rights’ groups opposition to firearms restrictions and touting beefed up security at schools.
Trump, who is pondering a third run for president in 2024, also pressed for laws to make it easier for the government and police to commit individuals they view as dangerous to mental hospitals.
“Clearly, we need to make it easier to find (and confined) the mentally deranged into mental institutions,” Trump said at the NRA’s Texas convention, a four-hour drive from the Uvalde primary school.
"What we need now is a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools all across our country. Every building should have a single point of entry. There should be fencing, metal detectors and the use of technology to make sure no authorized individual can ever enter (a) school with a weapon,' Trump said advocating for massive security buildups at schools.
Trump and other Republicans are also calling for schools to be “hardened” by locking doors and restricting entry and access. They also want more armed police officers and security at K-12 schools. They also want to allow teachers and schools staff to carry weapons.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also called for single-points of entry at schools across the country similar to courthouses and government buildings. Cruz told the NRA crowd he wants “multiple armed police officers”
The GOP opposes new restrictions on guns though there is a bipartisan effort to find some common ground on background checks.
Republicans also opposed Democratic measures aimed a domestic terrorism worrying about government actions aimed more at conservatives than extremists. Senate Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill passed in the House that would have federal police agencies step up their efforts to go after anti-government, right-wing groups
The two political camps also differ on the impact of mental health and how to address that in relations to mass shootings and gun violence across the country.
“Most school/mass shooters have taken or recently stopped taking medications for mental illness. Taking or going off and on these meds can increase instability and oftentimes exasperate mental health problems instead of helping to solve the underlying emotional crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.
The conservative firebrand wants a reexamination of mental health approaches especially for young men.
Democrats argue that the U.S. does not have extraordinary mental health problems but does have a crisis with mass shootings compared to other countries.
“My Republican colleagues are going to talk about mental health, but there's no evidence the U.S. has more mental illness than any other nation. They can’t go down to their local Walmart and buy a weapon that kills 20 kids in two minutes,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy in an interview after the Texas shootings. '
“Only in America can a troubled teenager, showing all sorts of warning signs, get his hands on high powered semi-automatic rifles and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. No other nation allow this to happen,” Murphy said in a statement.
