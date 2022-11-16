DENTON — Two separate school bus accidents occurred within a four-day span in Caroline County, according to the county’s public school system.
On Friday afternoon, a school bus swerved off the road and ended up in a ditch following a two-vehicle accident at Holly Road and Central Avenue in Ridgely.
A post on the Caroline County Public Schools’ Facebook page stated that the bus was transporting North Caroline High School and Lockerman Middle School students at the time of the accident.
An area of of steady rain, heavy at times, covered much of the area late Friday morning into the afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the scene and determined that there were no injuries. Students were then transferred to a different bus for transport to their normal bus stops.
Investigation into the crash is still pending, said Capt. James Henning of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is waiting to view video footage from inside the bus.
No individual has been determined to be at fault yet, Henning added.
A separate two-vehicle school bus accident on Route 404 near Holly Road was reported early Monday morning. A car struck a bus transporting North Caroline and Lockerman students and damaged the rear right side of the bus.
CCPS stated that there did not appear to be injuries, but all students were transported to North Caroline High School for assessment by emergency services.
