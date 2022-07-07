CAMBRIDGE — Two men are charged with malicious destruction of property and burglary after they allegedly damaged Old Trinity Church and the Old Trinity Cemetery on July 1.
William Jay Taylor, 19, of Delmar, Delaware, and Damian Michael Evert, 21, of Berlin, are both facing charges in connection to damage at the historic church. The two are each charged with one count of malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000, two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, two counts of destroying funerary objects, and two counts of fourth-degree burglary.
The charges against Taylor and Evert stemmed from multiple citizen calls reporting a swerving orange car, damage to church property and reported burglary attempts.
The first call police received in connection to the incident was for a suspicious car on Taylors Island Road. The caller said two males were inside the vehicle throwing fireworks and driving up and down.
The responding officer wasn't able to find the car in the area, but received another call from dispatch reporting a broken window at Old Trinity Church.
After arriving at the church, the officer noticed three fireworks on the ground and a Twisted Tea can on the sidewalk. The rear window of the church had been broken and pried open, according to the police report.
While the officer was checking the church property, another call came in to dispatch in reference to the orange car, which was driving toward Taylors Island and reportedly swerving all over the road.
The officer located the vehicle at the Boats and Hose restaurant on Taylors Island Road and found two male subjects — later identified as Taylor and Evert.
The men told the officer they were intoxicated and couldn't drive, and were waiting on a ride from another person.
The officer noticed both men appeared to have recent injuries to their arms and hands. Evert had cuts with fresh blood on his right hand, along with a cloth wrapped around his arm. Evert told the officer that he had injured his arm the day before by punching a vehicle. Taylor had a recent-looking cut to his right elbow, according to the officer.
The officer also looked into the window of the orange car and saw two Twisted Tea cans in the cupholders.
When asked, both men stated that they hadn't been at Old Trinity Church. Taylor also told the officer that they did not have more fireworks because they had all been set off.
Based on the evidence at the church and injuries consistent with the broken window, the officer issued the men citations for destruction of property great than $1,000.
The initial responding officer spoke with the Old Trinity Church pastor Dan Dunlap, who showed two damaged headstones in the church's cemetery. One had been pulled out of the ground and thrown, and the other had been kicked over, according to the police report. A humidifier inside of the church was also damaged.
Later, another call came in to police reporting that Taylor and Evert had gone into several vehicles parked at Boats and Hose, then drove away from the area. Two other officers located the men at the base of the Taylor's Island bridge.
While officers were talking to the two men, another complaint about the duo in the orange car was reported at Richardson Road and Route 343. The men reportedly broke the windows out of a small stone structure at the intersection.
A resident on Richardson Road later told police that a man, later identified on surveillance footage as Taylor, had attempted to break into his pole building with a board.
Another citizen told police that the two men had driven the orange car into a ditch on Richardson Road earlier.
Taylor and Evert were later placed under arrest. Evert was taken to the emergency room for treatment of his injuries, and Taylor was taken to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
Both men remain held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Evert and Taylor are scheduled for trials in the Dorchester County District Court on Aug. 10.
