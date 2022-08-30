EASTON — Police searched the vicinity of Matthewstown and Elliott roads for more than an hour by patrol car and by helicopter late Sunday night. Talbot County Emergency Services posted a notice telling the public they were not at risk and to avoid the area.
Easton Police Lt. George Paugh III said the search was for two people involved in a high speed crash nearby.
The vehicle involved had fled from Maryland State Police earlier in the evening, however, due to MSP policy, troopers did not pursue, according to Elena Russo, MSP communications director. Later, troopers responded after the vehicle crashed, she said.
In their attempt to get away, the pair stole a truck, Paugh said, adding that the truck later broke down on the Bay Bridge.
Shortly after 2:30 am Monday morning, Maryland Transportation Authority Police assigned to the Bay Bridge Detachment responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the westbound span, according to Sgt. Brady McCormick, public information officer for MDTA Police. Callers also reported two men walking away from the truck on the bridge. A responding officer located and detained them, McCormick said.
As additional officers responded to the disabled vehicle, a truck struck it. No injuries were reported during this crash, McCormick said, and the vehicle stopped on the bridge was empty at the time of the crash.
Police found the disabled truck was registered to an owner with an address in Easton. MDTA Officers requested the assistance of Easton Police, who ultimately took custody of the two men who were walking on the bridge, McCormick said.
Monday afternoon no charges had been filed, and no names were released.
