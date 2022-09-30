CAMBRIDGE — Two women called police and administered Narcan after they discovered a man overdosing in a car on Thursday, Sept. 22, on Glasgow Street in Cambridge.
The two good samaritans said an infant was in the car with the man, who they said was passed out with the vehicle in gear and his foot on the brake.
Good samaritans Tykisha Perry and Nikeenya Johnson were driving at about 9:30 a.m. on Glasgow Street, headed toward Sandy Hill Elementary when they first noticed the man in the vehicle on the street by the tennis courts.
On the return trip from the school a few minutes later, they saw the vehicle had not moved. “Ty, his car is still there, maybe he’s asleep or something,” Perry recalled Johnson saying.
Perry said she turned left from Glasgow onto the side street, and she yelled and blew her horn to try to get the man’s attention, to no avail.
She jumped out of the car and started banging on the door, continuing to shout, “Hey, hey, hey!”
Perry shouted for Johnson to call 911 — she had witnessed someone overdosing previously at work, and she recognized the symptoms of unresponsiveness and shallow breathing. She also saw a needle in the vehicle.
Johnson called 911 and began to relay information about the situation to the dispatcher.
Perry said she retrieved the Narcan she had in her trunk, and when she approached the man’s vehicle again, she saw there was an infant in the car.
The vehicle was still in drive, and the doors were locked, so Johnson reached into the vehicle to press the unlock button, then opened the door and put the vehicle in park.
She put made a quick decision to get the baby out of the vehicle, and put the child in her vehicle, and then she administered the Narcan.
By the time the ambulance arrived, the man had regained consciousness, and by the time police arrived, family were on the scene.
The man did not receive any further medical treatment, and no arrest was made.
Cambridge Police Department acting Chief Justin Todd confirmed officers responded to the scene along with EMS personnel. Todd said that while state law does not give officers the authority to make an arrest in that situation, his agency did make a report to Child Protective Services.
Todd also said CPD officers and other law enforcement and emergency responders frequently need to administer Narcan during overdoses as a life-saving measure.
“Many times, the emergency treatment is successful,” Todd said. “Sometimes, it’s not.”
The incident happened during Dorchester Goes Purple Month, an event that is part of an effort to combat substance misuse and facilitate recovery in the local community.
“It was God, God led us to be here,” Johnson said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
