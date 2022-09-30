Good Samaritans Tykisha Perry and Nikeenya Johnson

Good Samaritans Tykisha Perry and Nikeenya Johnson stand in the spot where they administered Narcan to a man overdosing in a vehicle on Sept. 22 in Cambridge.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER

CAMBRIDGE — Two women called police and administered Narcan after they discovered a man overdosing in a car on Thursday, Sept. 22, on Glasgow Street in Cambridge.

