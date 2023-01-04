Proud parents Lakeisha Alston and Durrell E. Hyland Sr. of Fruitland are pictured with their newborn daughter Luvenia Lee Hyland, the first baby born in 2023 at the birthing center at UM Shore Medical Center in Easton.
EASTON — The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Easton's first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight Jan. 1.
Luvenia Lee Hyland was born to parents Lakeisha Alston and Durrell E. Hyland, Sr., both of Fruitland, at 12:40 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 11.8 ounces and was 21 inches long. Baby Luvenia joins eight older siblings at home.
Alston and her newborn were gifted a congratulatory basket from UM Shore Regional Health, which included baby clothing, diapering, bathing and health items, pacifiers, baby toys and a baby book. Shore United Bank also donated a $250 savings bond certificate to the newborn.
More than 870 babies were born at the Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton in 2022.
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton recently was recognized for the second time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. This was the second time U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including newborn complication rates, C-sections among lower-risk pregnancies, early elective delivery rates, the hospital’s ability to meet new federal criteria for birth-friendly practices, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding.
In the ranking of nearly 650 hospitals providing labor and delivery services nationwide, fewer than half received the “high performing” designation — the highest a hospital can receive for maternity care.
Only five hospitals in Maryland, out of 15 surveyed, ranked as high performing maternity hospitals in the state.
