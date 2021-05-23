EASTON — In the past few weeks, more than 1,000 individuals received COVID-19 vaccines through a mobile vaccination program conducted by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in collaboration with community partners in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.
The UM SRH Mobile Vaccination Clinics has made stops Amick Farmsin Hurlock, DART Container Corp. in Federalsburg, REEB Millwork in Barclay and Shrewsbury Catholic Church in Kennedyville.
The mobile clinics ar4e currently administering second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines t the sites and are administered by UM SRH transitional nurse navigators, registered nurses and pharmacy team members, and also by nurse and physician volunteers from the community.
“Providing an easily accessible COVID vaccine outlet for our team members has been one of our primary goals during the pandemic,” said Brittni Miller, communications manager, Amick Farms.
The UM Shore Regional Health initiative mirrors a comprehensive mobile vaccine project undertaken by University of Maryland Medical System, which was awarded a state grant of nearly $3 million to expand its work on COVID-19 mobile vaccination outreach for vulnerable populations across the system’s footprint. The grant will allow the vaccination teams to communities served by the system’s acute-care hospitals. So far, the UMMS mobile vaccination teams have provided nearly 8,000 vaccinations at almost 80 sites, including businesses, churches, schools and senior housing communities
“Vaccines are the path out of the pandemic, and for the most vulnerable, underserved and hard to reach individuals who can’t come to us, we are going to them,” said Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS.
The $2.95 million COVID-19 Community Vaccination Funding Program grant allows the system to expand its program by about 53,000 additional vaccinations targeting 34 zip codes across Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Prince Georges and Queen Anne’s counties. The zip codes were identified by working with data from Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, the state’s CRISP health information exchange and community health partners such as local health departments, community non-profit organizations and faith-based organizations.
Michael Fisher, MD, and his wife Karen, a nurse practitioner, served as volunteer vaccinators for the Shore Regional Health Mobile Vaccination Program.
“Given our rural region, the mobile clinics are truly a gift to people whose work schedules, limited transportation options or cultural barriers often present real obstacles to getting this important vaccine,” Fisher said.
