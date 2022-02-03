EASTON — Erika Jordan has been promoted to director of operations for the University of Maryland Shore Medical Group. Comprising physicians and advanced practice providers who are affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, the UM Shore Medical Group now includes more than 20 practices in a wide range of specialties with office locations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties.
As director of operations, Jordan coordinates strategic planning and growth in conjunction with Shore Medical Group leadership, and assists with the development of practice measures and referral trend analysis to support optimal management and growth strategies for individual practices.
Jordan brings to her new position deep experience in nursing management, including her most recent service as operations manager for UM Shore Medical Group – Population Health and as clinical nurse manager for UM Shore Regional Health, through which she provided management and support services for three clinical departments. She also previously served as nurse clinical coordinator for Maryland Primary Care Physicians, LLC and charge nurse in the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Post Anesthesia Care Unit and Intensive Care Unit. Jordan’s first nursing position with UM Shore Regional Health was as a staff nurse in telemetry and she previously also served as a nurse tech in the Easton hospital’s emergency department.
Jordan earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Chesapeake College and an associate’s degree in science from Anne Arundel Community College and is pursuing a master’s in nursing leadership through Wilmington University in Wilmington, Delaware. She and her family reside in Denton, Maryland.
