EASTON — Hilary Schmitt recently was named director of operations at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, where she will assume leadership of several non-clinical services including clinical engineering, food and nutrition services and environmental services. Schmitt will retain her role as cirector of heart and vascular services.
In her new role, Schmitt will collaborate with nursing and patient care leaders to ensure alignment and effective communication across all care teams. She will provide support for the planning of the Regional Medical Center hospital project in Easton, implementation of that plan and transition through the process as Shore Regional Health engages as a united team in a project that will transform health care throughout the five counties served by system.
“Hilary is a proven leader with a demonstrated ability to get things done,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer LuAnn Brady. “Her clinical background and experience bring the perspective of direct patient care to important hospital support services, which will help further strengthen and support collaborative partnering with multiple departments as we move into the future.”
Schmitt began her career at the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2010 as a clinical nurse in the surgical intensive care unit. She then spent time in progressively responsible nursing leadership roles at the Hospital for Specialty Surgery and subsequently at Lenox Hill Hospital (Northwell Health), both in New York City.
Schmitt returned to University of Maryland Medical System in 2019 as orthopedic nurse navigator and was named director of heart and vascular services in 2022.
Schmitt has a Bachelor of Science in nursing from West Virginia University and a Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.