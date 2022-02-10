EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services recently welcomed two new staff members, Janice Cortis and Emily Hawkins.
Cortis, who is certified by the American Occupational Therapy Association, provides treatment for children and adult patients at two locations, UM Shore Rehab at Queenstown and Denton. She has many years of experience as an occupational therapist in Michigan and Arizona as well as Maryland, and in diverse settings, including home health, acute care, community re-entry, long term care and outpatient care. Her specialty is in traumatic brain injury.
Cortis earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and has published in the American Journal of Occupational Therapy.
Physical therapist Emily Hawkins recently joined the inpatient rehab team at the Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation (RCAR) at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. While pursuing her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Hawkins completed clinical rotations at RCAR and the Balance Center at Shore Rehabilitation at Cambridge. Prior to enrolling in doctoral studies, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Salisbury University.
Hawkins’ special interests include working with older adults and with patients in rehabilitation for neurological disorders such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
“We are really pleased to add these two outstanding rehab professionals to our team,” said Erin Scheele, director of Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services for UM Shore Regional Health. “Our rehab patients will benefit from their dedication and expertise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.