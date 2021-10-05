EASTON — There are approximately 750 employees across the University of Maryland Medical System who have not complied with the hospital system's COVID vaccine mandate. Those employees are on administrative leave, according to Michael Schwartzberg, UMMS's media relations director.
The medical and hospital system — which includes UM Shore Regional Health on the Eastern Shore — has more than 29,500 workers statewide.
Of note, 60 percent of the unvaccinated staff members who work eight hours or less a week, Schwartzberg added.
As of Oct. 1, 98% of full and part-time clinical staff and over 96% of all team members at UMMS are reportedly in full compliance with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
According to Schwartzberg this makes UMMS the first large health system in the state to reach this milestone. "This represents significant progress and we are grateful for all the UMMS team members who have made the decision to get vaccinated," he said.
Over the next 30 days, Schwartzberg said they will work with those unvaccinated team members who are now on administrative leave to get them vaccinated and back to work as soon as possible.
"By far, the biggest challenge facing UMMS and all hospitals are the large numbers of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients we are caring for across our state. This is why we urge Marylanders to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible. Doing so is an act of compassion and selflessness that will allow our incredible nurses, doctors and other care providers to stay focused on safely providing the best possible care to every patient in our System," UMMS President and CEO Mohan Suntha, M.D., said.
UMMS and Shore Regional Health has hospitals and medical centers in Easton, Cambridge and Chestertown.
High rates of vaccination have reduced and prevented absences related to illness and quarantine in our workforce and have proven to be a very important stabilizing force in helping to keep team members at work, in our hospitals, caring for our patients, Schwartzberg further noted. "At this time, only 2% of our non-compliant team members are full- or part-time employees in clinical roles, and due to our careful planning and diligent work, we do not anticipate any significant disruption to the services provided in our hospitals."
After 30 days of administrative leave following the deadline to vaccinate, those employees who have not complied will be considered as having resigned.
There are also state and federal mandates for health care workers to get coronavirus vaccinations.
The vaccine mandates have prompted some pushback from some employees at UMMS and other hospital systems across the country. Courts have backed up vaccine mandates — especially for hospital and health care workers — though there are medical and religious exemptions via the Americans with Disabilities Act and applicable state laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.