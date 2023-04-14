EASTON — Melodious and rich musical tones filled the room at Brookletts Place during a concert at the senior center on Tuesday.
The concert at the Talbot County Senior Center facility on April 11 featured the chamber folk duo of Karen Ashbrook and Paul Oortss who played a program of Belgian, Celtic, French and other European music for dozens of listeners.
The program began with a French song the audience was encouraged to sing along to, a doable venture as the lyrics were limited to “la la la,” Ashbrook humorously said to laughs during the introduction to the song.
The next song, played by Ashbrook moving from the hammered dulcimer to the flute and Oortss again on the harp guitar, was a medley of three English country dance songs.
The duo shared a humorous take on a sea shanty called, “A Tea Shanty.” Oorts sang lyrics about the joys of drinking tea, and he encouraged the audience to sing the chorus with him and lift their pinkies in the air at the appropriate time.
The next song was the first duet between the dulcimer and the accordion, a Celtic jig influenced by the Spanish and Arabic by the region the song originated.
Oorts told the story about growing up in Belgium where he was, “strongly encouraged” to play the locally beloved instrument.
The Belgian youth’s accordion career was put on hold for guitar when the Beatles came out. “I didn’t want to be seen in public with one,” he said. “It broke my mother’s heart.”
His current relationship with the accordion was born when he saw a second hand instrument for sale outside of a shop.
“It’s a brilliant instrument,” Oortss said. “It was like the computer of the 1880s,” with the various music creating elements it incorporated and the flexibility of the music it can produce.
Oortss told the audience the instrument was produced in his Belgian community in a uniquely piecemeal way, with a variety of family businesses in different parts of the city hand making the component of the accordion they specialized in. “It was quite an industry,” he said.
The musician started with a cheap model before upgrading to a handcrafted one.
At the beginning of the program, Oortss told the audience about his harp guitar, made in 1916 in Minnesota during a trend in Swedish music seeking to incorporate more bass into string instruments. The instrument’s bass strings extend up and out above the neck holding the traditional six strings.
Ashbrook told the listeners about her hammered dulcimer, a stringed instrument laid flat and played with small, spoon shaped mallets. She said the instrument was created in the Middle Ages and is currently found all over the world, predominately north of the Equator.
The duo played a German/Austrian song featuring faster paced dulcimer playing, the title of which translated to “Chopping Board.”
Ashbrook and Oorts ended their performance with a dulcimer and accordion duet of an Italian wedding song.
Busy Graham, of Carpe Diem Arts, one of the facilitators of the program, complimented the two performers and thanked them. “A perfect combination of a rapturous and whimsical journey,” Graham said.
Brookletts Place manager Childlene Brooks said she thought the musical programs series were enriching to the audience.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Brooks said. “It gives our members a chance to hear … different genres of music.”
The series will culminate with another concert performance at noon on May 9 at Brookletts Place with Ethiopian musician Munit and the Lovebugs.
More information on Karen Ashbrook and Paul Oortss can be found online at https://karenashbrook.com/ka-po-karen-ashbrook-paul-oorts.
More information about the Brookletts series can be found online at www.carpediemarts.org/brookletts-place.
