Titania, Queen of the Fairies, played by Music Director Jess Newell, expresses her love for Bottom, played by Grace Vorosmarti, the human with the head of a donkey. From left: Jeri Alexander (Cobweb), Katie Schisler (Peaseblossum), Grace Vorosmarti (Bottom), Jess Newell (Titania), Abigail Jerrell (Mustardseed)
Helena, played by veteran to the stage Cavin Moore, is wooed unepectedly by Demetrius, played by TCPS Theatre teacher Ricky Vitanovec. Oberon, king of the fairies, played by Zack Sclag, and fairy trickster Puck, played by Matthew Kimball listen in to the conversation.
Front: Cavin Moore and Ricky Vitanovec Back: Zack Shlag and Matthew Kimball.
The cast worked with Intimacy Coordinator, Iz Clemens, to choreograph specific scenes. Intimacy coordinators work colloboratively with the cast and production crew to create a safe and professional envirnment while blocking intimate moments or scenes amoung cast members. From left: Matthew Kimball (Puck), Tater Tot (My Dog), Cavin Moore (Helena), Iz Clemens (Intimacy Coordinator), Katie Cox (Hermia).
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Moth, fairy played by Madalen Rubin, is not amused at all this attention Bottom is getting.
From left: Abigail Jerrell (Mustardseed), Madalen Rubin (Moth), Grace Vorosmarti (Bottom), Jess Newell (Titania),Jeri Alexander (Cobweb), Katie Schisler (Peaseblossum)
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Oberon, king of the fairies, played by Zack Sclag, listens in to “the lovers” Helene and Demetrius’s conversation.
Perfect Storm Stagecraft rehearses on a makeshift stage in their production studio in the Brookletts Building.
From left: Cavin Moore and Ricky Vitanovec, Zack Shlag
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
King and Queen of the Fairies have a brief tiff over each other’s romantic interests. Puck acts like he isn’t listening.
From left: Matthew Kimball (Puck), Zack Shlag (Oberon), Jess Newell (Titania).
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Cobweb, a fairy played by Jeri Alexander, becomes obsessed with her hand mirror and gets distracted at her post.
EASTON — Walking into the garage entry of the warehouse was more like entering a portal to a bygone industrial age rather than to a mystical wood, but the studio space on the third floor of the structure was soon transformed to a different realm with the recitation of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Actors gathered in the studio space in the loft, and when the entire cast was assembled, director Cecile Storm led the thespians in warm up exercises before being the run through of the adaptation of the classic play.
As the rehearsal unfolded, the performers disappeared into their characters, reciting the legendarily well written verses with occasional punctuations of instructions from Storm and prompts of the next line they weren’t quite remembering.
Perfect Storm Productions, the production team that brought “Stage Fright” to the Avalon Stage is bringing their new interpretation of “Midsummer Night’s Dream” to Talbot County when the play will be performed “en plein air.” The performances will be staged in four unique locations over the opening weekend of the Plein Air Easton festival.
The summary for the show reads, “Deep in a magical forest, a feuding King and Queen cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors, resulting in tempestuous love triangles, supernatural mischief and moonlight revels,” and the rehearsal showed a concept for the show that promises to bring the lively story to the audience in a unique and entertaining way.
“Our goal for this performance is to have audiences laughing out loud through the entire show, and make Shakespeare feel a little more accessible by keeping the show short and adding in some whimsical quirks only our creative team can execute,” Storm said. “Not only do we want audiences to enjoy, but we also want visiting artists to have the chance to paint the performances, cast, and crew as they set up their stage and perform.”
Storm and other members of the production team worked to create a streamlined pacing for the show, with the beginning and ending of the play performed through the broadcast of dramatic performance on videos. The videos, performed in costume and with accents (spoiler: a southern drawl rather than traditional Shakespearean English), and filmed in black and white compactly relate the elements of the prologue and resolution the production team needed in order to stay true to the Bard’s original vision and version.
Laughter abounded as the cast worked through the rehearsal, some humor coming from the lines and plot devices of play, and other laughs coming from the natural interplay of the actors as they enjoyed and embraced the process of preparation.
The first performance of the play will take place at the Easton Kick Off Party, at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, on Harrison Street in Easton. The following day, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, the crew will perform the production at The Old Mill, located at Lyon’s Rum in St. Michaels.
The other two performances are slated for Sunday, July 16, with the first scheduled for 11 a.m. at The Wildset Hotel on Talbot Street in St. Michaels. Later that day, the crew will give the final performance at 7 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford.
The cast invites individuals of all ages to come out and enjoy the show. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair. In addition to the performance, there will be activities, local vendors and even a pie eating contest.
