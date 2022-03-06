STEVENSVILLE — Celebrating 50 years of service to southern Kent Island, Saturday evening, Feb, 5, United Communities Volunteer Fire Department, Station 9 members gathered for their annual banquet at the Kent Island American Legion, Post 278, in Stevensville.
The program began with UCVFD Chaplain Mark Delcuze offering a blessing on the evening, and moment of silence for the three Baltimore City firefighters who recently died. Delcuze also included the late Chuck Ferrin who died the previous week, whose late father, Buck Ferrin served as Ttreasurer for UCVFD for many years.
Master of Ceremonies Richard Brooks, who also serves as parliamentarian for the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, welcomed all in attendance. He introduced guests, including MSFA President Joel McCrea and MSFA Ladies Auxiliary President Becky Wathen, QA Commissioners Chris Corchiarino and Phil Dumenil, QA Sheriff Gary Hofmann, QA school board member and owner of Kentmorr Restaurant Tammy Harper, as well as others representing various organizations in the community who have been especially supportive of UCVFD over the past 50 years.
Brooks also introduced a number of community members who made donations to UCVFD including Doug Guare of the Kent Island Cruisers Antique Car Club, Exalted Ruler Rick Frere of the KI Elks Lodge 2576 in Stevensville, and finally, the KI American Legion, represented by Past Post Commander Nikki Randolph.
Randolph presented the fire department a total of $10,000 in checks, $7,000 directly to the fire department, and $1,000 each to the EMS division, the cadet program and the auxiliary.
Brooks then took great care in recognizing UCVFD President Ron Siarnicki, a member of the fire department for 16 years, serving as president the past 10 years, and who also serves as executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. In the latter position, Siarnicki is often called upon to travel across the nation to coordinate and speak at funeral services for firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
As Brooks introduced Siarnicki, a spontaneous standing ovation took place. Siarnicki quickly told the audience, “This evening is not about me. This is about us serving our community.”
He then went on the present “Years of Service” pins to members. Kevin Henderson and Lori Parks both received their 20-year Life Membership pins and certificates with UCVFD. Recognized for 25 years of service was Mary Alice VanHoy; with 40 years, Chris Tona; and founding UCVFD members Mary Rose Fields and Jim Graham, 50 years of service. VanHoy, Tona, Fields and Graham were absent.
Tona has served as UCVFD Fire Chief the past 18 years. He and his family have recently moved toward the northern end of the county and no longer live in the UCVFD’s first due area. It was announced the entire family will be missed.
UCVFD responded to 363 fire/EMS calls in 2021. Top EMS Responder Award for 2021 went to Heather Gorski, who went out on 99 emergency calls. Top Suppression Responder went to Chief Chris Tona. Chief’s Award went to Jim Graham, who put in 374 volunteer hours at the fire department in 2021. The President’s Award went to Melissa Rousseau.
The Chief David M. Brinkley Courage of Valor Award was presented to Brady Levasseur for saving an unconscious man from drowning. This is a special award that is not presented every year. The EMS Training Award was presented to Amanda Marcinowski, putting in hundreds of hours of training and becoming certified as EMS personnel.
Former New York City Fire Department Captain (Retired) Tony Tricarico, who has been a volunteer with UCVFD the past two years, was named 2021 Firefighter of the Year. Tricarico took on the responsibility of cadet coordinator last year, with the assistance of EMS 1st Captain Chelsea Reid and Suppression 2nd Lieutenant Dustin Rousseau. Together, they grew the cadet program from four cadets to 19.
Lenell Jones, retired professional firefighter at the U.S. Naval Academy, was elected to succeed Tona as fire chief. Jones was born and raised in Queen Anne’s County and is devoted to serving in the fire department.
The meal and desserts were provided by Tra-Vin Catering of Stevensville. Two county volunteer fire departments served as stand-by crews for UCVFD Saturday evening, Kent Island VFD and Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC.
