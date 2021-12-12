WORTON — Uniformed lawmen from state and local agencies were at Kent County High School on Tuesday morning, following up on the investigation of a bomb threat that was discovered after dismissal Monday.
No bomb was found during the initial search Monday or the next morning as students and staff entered the school.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is heading the investigation and is working closely with Kent County Public Schools’ administration.
A written threat was found in a classroom at the end of the school day Monday, according to Superintendent Karen Couch. She said administrators were alerted to the threat as students were leaving.
Lt. Stuart Lodge said the sheriff’s office was notified of the threat by administrators soon after dismissal.
After-school activities Monday were canceled.
The sheriff’s office, with coordination from the Maryland State Police and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, arrived at the high school Monday night to assess the situation and clear the building of any potential threat.
Lt. Lodge said Maryland State Police K-9 units from around the state were on the KCHS campus Monday night for a thorough search of the interior and exterior of the building with explosive-detecting dogs.
On Tuesday morning, other explosive-detecting dogs were brought in to conduct a safety check as staff and students came into the school through two designated entrances where the dogs were stationed.
Lt. Lodge said the dogs used Monday are trained to search lockers, book bags and rooms, while those used Tuesday are trained to work in groups of people.
Additional police were on campus throughout students’ arrival and checked the school throughout the day. Lodge said the “major police presence” departed by about 8:30 a.m.
“The current threat we feel has been handled,” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
Couch was at the school Tuesday.
“We took an added precaution of having the bomb dogs there this morning just to do a final safety check of students and staff entering the building. We felt confident that we took all precautions to keep staff and students safe,” she said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
“We take these threats very seriously and false threats by students are a law enforcement matter,” Couch said. “Should we find the individual responsible for it, they will be referred to law enforcement for further action.”
A news release emailed by Kent County Public Schools at 7:18 p.m. Monday announced the threat. A second news release was sent out at 8:38 p.m., after a search of the building and grounds had been completed.
An automated telephone call was made at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, updating parents and community members about the safety check as students entered the school.
A news release was sent out at 10:40 a.m. providing that same information.
The KCHS Facebook page also was updated as more information became available.
Easton High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was received by a student via a text message. Police searched the premises, but nothing was found, according to a news release from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
