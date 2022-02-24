WYE MILLS — After 33 years of employment and 26 years of leadership, Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board Executive Director Dan McDermott will retire June 30, 2022.
Daniel Schneckenburger has been named Executive Director effective March 1, 2022. Schneckenburger most recently worked as the Director of Administration for Cecil County government and has worked for Career Source Tampa Bay, Tampa Florida.
Chair of the Executive Director Search Committee Mary Ellen Carter said, “We are confident that Dan Schneckenburger will bring his own expertise, along with a thoughtful and informative approach to his new role.”
Board President George N. Weeks III said, “In the 39-year history of the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board, Dan Schneckenburger is our third Executive Director. The board looks forward to continuing to deliver exemplary services on behalf of the County Councils and County Commissions of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties.”
The Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board is designated by the governor of Maryland to work in concert with chief elected officials to oversee the delivery of workforce services relevant to local residents and businesses. Workforce funds allocated to Local Board support the job training, placement and business services delivered though the Upper Shore American Job Centers. More information is available on the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board’s website at www.uswib.org.
