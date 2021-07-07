EASTON —– Emily Uyttewaal, RN, of Easton, was named winner of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health 2021 Nurse of the Year Award in a recent award presentation conducted by UM SRH President and CEO Ken Kozel.
Uyttewaal, who works as a surgical nurse at the Ambulatory Surgery Center, was selected from among 28 nurses nominated by their peers.
“Emily epitomizes the mission and values of Shore Regional Health,” said Brandi Covey, , nurse manager at UM SRH Surgery Centers. “I’ve worked with Emily for over a decade in her roles as a staff nurse, PACU nurse and now a surgical nurse. Whatever she is doing, she always exudes excellence, unceasingly upholding herself to the highest standards of patient care.”
Unit award recipients and nominees also received certificates of recognition from their managers for their work and service
“Our nurses are exceptional and care for our community with their compassionate hearts, amazing skill, and perseverance in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Jenny Bowie, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at UM SRH. “Nurses across our system were nominated by their peers for living and breathing our core values and being the best of the best. I am so proud of our nominees who embody all that it means to be a nurse and I extend my celebratory congratulations to every single one of them. They are the nurses that we all strive to be and I thank them for their continued service in supporting our team and their continued care for our patients and community.”
The 2021 Nursing Unit Award Winners are:
• Wynne Aroom – Professional Nursing Practice
• Teresa Baker – Shore Home Care
• Chantra Buttrill – Surgical Services, UM SMC at Chestertown
• Constance Collins – Women & Children’s Health Services, UM SMC at Easton
• Chelsea Compton – Shore Behavioral Health, UM SMC at Dorchester
• Sandra Hammons – Surgical Services, UM SMC at Easton
• Annette Moore – Joint Replacement Center, UM SMC at Easton
• Sarah Morris – UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown
• Shauna Pryor – Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation, UM SMC at Easton
• Mary Ann Scott – Infusion Center, UM SMC at Easton
• William Shertenlieb – Emergency Department, UM SMC at Dorchester
• Cynthia Simmons – Emergency Department, UM SMC at Dorchester
• Amanda Sutton – UM Chester River Home Care
• Emily Uyttewaal – UM SRH Ambulatory Surgery Center, Easton
• Rachel Wayman – 3 East Multispecialty Unit, UM SMC at Easton
