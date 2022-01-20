CAMBRIDGE — Staffing at the Cambridge VA clinic has been reduced recently as part of a statewide response by the Veterans Administration to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Dorchester County District 4 Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said he is troubled by what he is hearing from citizens in Dorchester about the clinic in Cambridge.
“It is concerning to me that our local veterans now have even fewer health resources locally due to the VA deploying most of the Cambridge Clinic staff across the bridge,” Pfeffer said.
“Our local VA staff also deserves better than to be sent places to work and requiring them to pay for lodging or commute two hours one way each day,” he said.
The VA issued a statement in response to an inquiry from the Dorchester Star about reports of reduced service at the Cambridge clinic.
According to the statement, the VA Maryland Health Care System, which includes the Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers and the Cambridge, Eastern Baltimore County, Fort Meade, Glen Burnie and Pocomoke City VA Outpatient Clinics, recently moved to Phase 3 of its Contingency Staffing Plan in response to a surge of COVID-19 positive inpatients and the unprecedented number of employees unable to work due to COVID-19 infections and exposures.
Phase 3 includes shifting 75 percent of all outpatient visits to virtual care via phone or video appointments, and temporarily deploying some nursing staff members from outpatient clinics — including the Cambridge VA Outpatient Clinic — to support crucial inpatient operations as a result of COVID-related staffing needs.
Pfeffer isn’t just concerned about the VA staff. “They now expect our Dorchester County vets to conduct virtual visits in an area with limited high speed internet and spotty cell service,” he said. “Our vets deserve better.”
Primary care providers and administrative staff members remain in place at the Cambridge VA Outpatient Clinic and all community based outpatient clinics to provide ongoing care to Maryland’s veterans, the VA said in its statement.
During this most recent COVID-19 surge, veterans with scheduled clinic appointments can choose to be seen face-to-face or virtually through telephone or video visits.
Additionally, all veteran patients can call the VA Maryland Health Care System’s Telephone Care Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to speak with a registered nurse to ask questions regarding an illness, medications or any health concern at 800-865-2441.
Veteran patients can also use VA’s urgent care benefit to receive care at in-network urgent care clinics close to where they live and work.
“Throughout these challenging times, our top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our veteran patients and staff members,” the VA said in its statement. “We are thankful for the continue support of our patients, and the ongoing dedication and commitment of VA employees and frontline staff members.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
