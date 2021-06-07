EASTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., will take part in a virtual town hall on Monday, June 14 with top advocates of removing the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the county courthouse lawn in Easton.
Van Hollen will be part of the virtual event hosted by the Move the Monument Coalition and the Talbot County NAACP .
The Talbot Boys statue honors local residents who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. It was erected in 1916 on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn.
Van Hollen favors its removal from the courthouse lawn.
The virtual event comes five days before a Juneteenth march and rally on Saturday, June 19, in Easton calling for the Talbot County Council to vote to remove the statue. The council voted 3-2 last year not to relocate the controversial memorial.
The event also comes after the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit in Baltimore against Talbot County arguing the presence of the monument on the courthouse lawn violates equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.
They contend the statue is a symbol of white supremacy and racism on public property — adding that the courthouse is near the location of a former slave market. Those who want the statue to remain contend it has historical and social significance.
Denice Lombard, a leader of the Move the Monument Coalition, said Van Hollen’s presence at the town hall will help amplify the Talbot Boys issue and the march which hopes to attract a 1,000 attendees.
“Sen. Van Hollen brings a national and state perspective in support of our efforts. We speak for much of Talbot County and the rest of the state in saying it’s past time to remove the last Confederate monument from non-federal public land. Let’s bring Talbot County into a new day ‘with liberty and justice for all,” Lombard said.
Richard Potter, president of the Talbot chapter of the NAACP and an individual plaintiff in the lawsuit, also welcomed Van Hollen’s attention to the Talbot Boys issue. “We appreciate the senator’s ongoing support in our efforts to see justice done for all Talbot County’s residents,” he said.
Registration information for the event can be found at — https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIld-qpqjwrEtAGnGG5pj1Bf-OC4LvfRH7Y
