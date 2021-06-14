EASTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., sees removal of the Talbot Boys statue from the courthouse lawn in Easton as part of a bigger purge of Confederate symbols throughout the country. Van Hollen is also calling for an investigation into Ocean City police after social media videos show officers using a taser on a young man and physically restraining others during a scuffle over a local vaping ban.
Van Hollen and other lawmakers are upset with the videos showing police treatment of the young, African American men on the popular boardwalk on Saturday, June 12.
“The incident in Ocean City this weekend is extremely troubling. These actions require an immediate investigation with full transparency and accountability. In Maryland and across the country, we must prevent unnecessary escalation and the excessive use of force.” Van Hollen said.
U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and other Democrats are also calling for an investigation in the Ocean City viral videos. Four young men from Pennsylvania face assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges from the boardwalk incident. The Ocean City Police Department is reviewing the incidents.
Van Hollen also voiced support for removal of the Talbot Boys Confederate memorial from the Talbot County Courthouse lawn during a virtual event on Monday. The event was a precursor to a march and rally in Easton on June 19 to remove the controversial statue.
The Talbot Boys honors local residents who fought for the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War. The statue was erected in 1916.
Van Hollen linked the effort on the Shore to remove the Talbot Boys to broader federal efforts to also remove statues, military base names and other federal links to the Confederacy.
Van Hollen wants a bust of former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice Roger Taney removed from the historic court chambers in the U.S. Capitol.
Taney, a Marylander, was the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision upholding racial segregation. Van Hollen and other Democrats want Taney’s bust replaced by later U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who was also from Maryland.
Van Hollen said he wants to restart a review and potential renaming of U.S. military bases and other federal facilities that be named after generals or others historical figures linked to the Confederacy or slavery. He pointed to the removal of statues in Baltimore and other parts of the state.
The Maryland Democrat also drew parallels between the Talbot Boys and remaining Confederate memorials with the violent Charlottesville protests in 2017 where a woman was killed during clashes involving alt-right protesters, white supremacists and left-wing rivals. The Unite the Right protests centered on opposition to opposed to removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.
Van Hollen called the effort to remove the Talbot Boys a “righteous” cause and said the Confederate memorial’s location on the courthouse lawn is problematic for expectation of equal justice.
The Talbot County NAACP — which hosted the virtual event with the Move the Monument — and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have filed a federal lawsuit seeking the removal of the Talbot Boys from public property arguing it is a symbol of white supremacy that violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.
The Talbot County Council voted 3-2 to keep the statue last year. Defenders of keeping the Talbot Boys argue it has historical significance and history should not be erased. They pointed to Orwellian narratives of erasing history and opponents.
The Move the Monument coalition hopes Saturday's rally brings as many as 1,000 protesters to Easton and the courthouse lawn.
