SALISBURY — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., will visit the Eastern Shore on Friday to talk about federal infrastructure, COVID relief and economic development efforts.
Van Hollen will tour the Phillips Packing House in Cambridge which is being redeveloped as part of Pine Street revitalization efforts.
The Democratic senator will also visit an American Legion Post in Crisfield, participate in a roundtable hosted by the Somerset County Economic Development Commission and attend the 100th anniversary of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce.
Democrats are trying to bolster support for Biden administration spending programs. Van Hollen is up for reelection in 2022.
