HILLSBORO — At Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company the fire engines and ambulances are so clean that you can see your reflection in them. The purr of diesel engines vibrates the air at the firehouse. Firefighter and EMS Lt. Brenda Twigg is being recognized on a state level for her efforts there. She has spent four years with QA-Hillsboro and has 15 years experience in Denton.
All this civic effort is volunteer except her paid work in Kent County as an EMT. She is a resident of Preston.
“When the fire whistle blows and I am available, I go. It has never been about awards for me. It is about helping people in their time of need,” Twigg said.
Each year the Veterans of Foreign Wars selects emergency services personnel, law enforcement officers and firefighters to receive VFW National Awards. The fire company nominated Twigg for the Emergency Medical Technician National Award with VFW Post 5118. Twigg won that honor, then went on win at the District level, then the state. The first two awards have already been presented. She will receive the state award later this month.
“I got three awards. Post level is like Easton, and I got the District level too, and then it goes to state. It is the VFW National Public Servant Citation. They categorize that in three — EMS, firefighter and law enforcement. So I got the post level, district level and state level for EMS. It is now going to the national level,” she said.
Twigg said she is waiting to hear if she got the national level award. As with most heroic servants she is not arrogant about all of this. If anything, she deflects credit to her great team.
“I love what I do. I love volunteering and helping people in need. That’s why I do it for a living. If somebody calls, I enjoy going and helping other people,” she said.
To her credit, when others were fleeing the COVID-19 crisis in New York, she went in to help.
“Back in 2020 when COVID first started, the company that I worked for sent people through FEMA. They sent people to New York City when COVID was at its highest up there. I ran 911 with FDNY EMS. I spent 30 days up there. My family was very proud of me. I put myself in harm’s way going to help other people,” she said.
QA-Hillsboro VFD President Phil Starkey said, “The awards are great. Brenda went over and above. Going to New York takes a special person to leave home for a month. She loves the medical field. The gorier the better as far as she is concerned.”
She is gung ho.
“If I can go into a burning building, I am going to go into a burning building. If they say something is on fire, I am hopping on a fire truck. I love firefighting as much as I love EMS,” she said.
There are a couple of levels of EMT. She is an EMT B. Above this is a paramedic, and she aspires to complete the rigorous training to become a paramedic.
“That is two years of school and whole lot of headaches,” Twigg said. She hopes to be accepted at Cecil Community College. Although the firehouse could pay for her education, she is adamant that she pays her own way.
“If I get in and everything goes right, I should be a paramedic by May of 2024. It is significant, but I would still volunteer here. Our ambulance is ALS equipped, which is advanced life support. This is what a paramedic provides. So, I could volunteer here if I get it,” she said.
When she was in high school, she thought she wanted to be a chef. But destiny had other ideas.
“My cousin was a member of Denton. He was like, ‘Why don’t you join the fire company?’ I joined in 2005 when I was 14 years old. I got thrown into the ropes. I passed my EMT on the second time in 2010. We are allowed to give a few medications, but nowhere near what a paramedic can. In my 12 years I have never had to give a Narcan,” she said.
The big awards ceremony is March 19 in Lanham. Three people from the Eastern Shore are up for awards.
