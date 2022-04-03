CHESTERTOWN — Tragic and difficult memories never go away, but there also are memories of camaraderie and service that when knitted together help to heal the wounds of wartime, Wayne Gilchrest told an unexpectedly large gathering of Vietnam-era veterans, their families and friends Tuesday night at Memorial Plaza.
A decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War who later served nine terms in Congress, Gilchrest was the keynote speaker for the first observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Kent County on March 29.
Organizers had expected 50 or so people, but the turnout was six times that. Among them were representatives from the Town of Chestertown, local law enforcement agencies, Washington College, Old Kent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and American Legion posts in Betterton, Chestertown, Centreville and Rock Hall.
All came to show support for soldiers and sailors and Marines who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during what is considered the Vietnam War era, Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 — regardless of location — and their families.
For some, it was the first time they had been thanked.
“We have come a long distance, 50 years of no recognition,” said Paul Showalter, commander of Chestertown American Legion Post 36.
Decades after the war ended, Congress decided it was time to acknowledge that Vietnam veterans were in many cases treated very badly when they returned stateside, said Peter Sweetser, who was a helicopter crew chief in the Marine Reserves from 1966-72.
Showalter, Sweetser and Navy veteran Larry Wilson, president of the Sumner Hall board of directors, took the lead in planning Tuesday night’s program.
Nationally, this was the fifth edition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which was established by the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.
The date of March 29 was chosen to be observed in perpetuity because March 29, 1973 was the day the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam.
In his keynote address, Gilchrest, speaking without notes, said those who were deployed to Vietnam “came together to fight for democracy, to make a more perfect union together.”
“When you look at photos from that time, dressed in your fatigues with your comrades together, you see Hispanic, Black, white ... you see the integration of integrity, the bond of trust that can never be broken,” Gilchrest said. “That’s what forges America onward.”
We need to continue to come together, Gilchrest said, to pursue peace and to fight for democracy.
“We come here today as a grateful nation, living in American where we can find justice,” he said.
Following Gilchrest’s remarks, there was a special pinning ceremony to honor the Gold Star families of the five area servicemen who were killed in action; the spouses of Vietnam War-era veterans who have since died; and all who served during the Vietnam War era.
