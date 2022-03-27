CHESTERTOWN — The first observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Kent County will be Tuesday night, March 29 in the downtown Memorial Park of Chestertown.
Wayne Gilchrest, a combat veteran of Vietnam and Purple Heart recipient, will deliver the keynote address. He is a former nine-term congressman representing Maryland’s 1st District.
Gilchrest now lives in Betterton, where he is an elected member of the town council.
Nationally, this is the fifth edition of the solemn event, which honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during what is considered the Vietnam War era, Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 — regardless of location.
This includes nurses and doctors too.
“Saying ‘thank you’ is the core of this, even if it’s 50 years late,” said Peter Sweetser of Chestertown, who has helped to organize the event locally.
He noted that soldiers and sailors who came home from Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s were treated harshly —unlike the veterans of World War II and Korea who received a hero’s welcome.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, signed into law by President Donald Trump, designates March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day to thank and honor veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices.
This special day joins six other military-centric annual observances: Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, Navy Day and Veterans Day.
The date of March 29 was chosen to be observed in perpetuity because March 29, 1973 was the day the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam.
Around this same day, Hanoi, then the capital of North Vietnam, released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that today there are more than 6 million U.S. Vietnam veterans living in America and abroad, along with 9 million families of those who served during this timeframe.
A statement on the vietnamwar50th.com website states: “We make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All were called to serve and none could self-determine where they would serve.”
The local observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day is being spearheaded by Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36 of Chestertown and Sumner Hall.
The leadership team consists of Sweetser, Post 36 Commander Paul Showalter and Larry Wilson, president of the Sumner Hall board of directors.
The public is encouraged to attend the March 29 event, which begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.
The second floor of Chestertown’s town hall is the backup location in case of inclement weather.
A tentative schedule includes a posting of colors by U.S. Marine Corps 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Baltimore; an opening prayer; singing of the national anthem; and remarks by representatives of area Legion posts and the Old Kent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Following Gilchrest’s remarks, there will be a special pinning ceremony to honor the Gold Star families of the five area servicemen who were killed in action; the spouses of Vietnam War-era veterans who have since died; and all who served during the Vietnam War era.
The pin features the message, “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.”
Families of service members who are listed as “missing in action” or “prisoner of war” also receive lapel pins.
Nationally, there are about 1,200 soldiers who are listed as MIA/POW, according to Sweetser. He said that number includes 83 in Maryland, but there are none in Kent County.
The Vietnam War Veterans Day event here March 29 will conclude with the bugler’s call of taps following by a closing prayer.
