EASTON — The Move the Monument Coalition will hold a virtual Zoom lecture on the history of the Talbot Boys Confederate statue.
The monument coalition wants the Confederate memorial removed from the Talbot County Courthouse lawn.
The Zoom event will focus on the statue and the social, economic and racial situation in Talbot County and the Eastern Shore when the Talbot Boys was erected in 1916.
Jean Wortman will present the lecture which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
The group has been holding virtual events related to the Confederate statue and will hold a march and rally on Easton to press for the Talbot Boys removal on June 19 (Juneteenth).
To register for the May 18 Zoom event, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvcuuoqzIoH9C3acw-4Io0k7XocPPRWoAN
