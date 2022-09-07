ST. MICHAELS — The commissioners of St. Michaels are seeking a full-time resident of the town to fill a vacant position on the St. Michaels Planning Commission. The appointee will serve a key role in promoting growth and advise commissioners on matters relating to zoning, annexations and future growth issues in the Town of St. Michaels.
The St. Michaels Planning Commission is composed of five members, appointed by the commissioners for five-year terms, or until the member’s successor takes office. The term of chair shall be one year, with eligibility for reelection.
Within six months of appointment, the member is required to complete an education course as specified in the town code.
Meetings are typically held the first and third Thursday at 11 a.m., beginning Sept. 2022, at the town hall. The term for this position will expire in Dec. 2023. This position is without compensation. For additional questions or information, contact the St. Michaels Town Hall at 410-745-9535.
Commissioners are requesting anyone who wishes consideration for this important position to mail a completed request for appointment, a letter of interest specifying qualifications and a resume to the Commissioners of St. Michaels at PO Box 206, 300 Mill Street in St. Michaels.
As an alternative, one may email the above requested information to Rob Straebel, town administrator, at rstraebel@stmichaelsmd.gov.
The deadline for submitting applications is Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
