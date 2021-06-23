HURLOCK — On Tuesday, June 15, volunteers turned out to Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Bartenfelder’s farm on Williamsburg Church Road to glean collard greens for the Farm to Food Bank program.
Bartenfelder said he has measured how long the row of collard greens is on his farm in Hurlock.
“I measured it with my truck; it is one quarter of a mile,” he said.
There are emerald lines of the vibrant leafy vegetable that head to the horizon. On Tuesday, a group of more than 20 volunteers stooped low and gleaned collard greens by hand. They were careful to leave the center crown untouched so that a second crop could rise later in the summer. The sandy soil of Caroline and northern Dorchester counties is perfect for growing vegetables because it drains well.
The Maryland Food Bank was taking pallet after pallet of the greens to feed the hungry. Former State Senator Richard Colburn and current State Senator Addie Eckardt were both working up a sweat.
There was even a mini beauty queen present to help with the effort. Eila Pere is 4, and her mom is Melissa Keever. They came all the way from Kent Island to volunteer their time. Keever and her daughter are both pageant queens, and this work was part of their community service. They both seemed to enjoy themselves and even brought out their pearly white sashes for a photo op.
Amy Cawley is Farm to Food Bank coordinator for the Maryland Food Bank. Cawley said the Food Bank is always looking for volunteers.
“Notices for gleanings are usually short, so I need to keep adding names to my list to increase the chances of getting more hands. No experience is necessary — just time, heart and physical ability to do so. Anyone under 18 needs adult supervision though. Students can gain service learning hours. You can find out more at www.mdfoodbank,” said Cawley.
“Statewide we partner with about 50 farms each year. This is the 11th year of Farm to Food Bank. This gleaning you are seeing here today takes place across 10 farms in Maryland — most of them on the Eastern Shore,” she added.
She said Bartenfelder has been a partner since 2011. Several employees from the Department of Agriculture were there. The state gives the time off to volunteer at events like these.
“He is one of the first ones to allow Maryland Department of Correction inmates for pre-release into a field to glean. He (Bartenfelder) is one of the best, one of the most long standing ones that we have,” she said.
They gleaned on Monday too, and had around 12 volunteers who gleaned 16 rows of collards. Ten of those went to the Food Bank in Salisbury, while the rest went to Aaron’s Place in Denton and Laurel Grove Apartments in Federalsburg. The Maryland Food Bank of the Eastern Shore covers Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, Kent, Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties.
Eckardt came with a pink visor and a determined attitude.
“I actually eat greens every day. Whether it is kale or collards or arugula or spinach. But these, I like to cut them up, and I cook them with mushrooms and sausage and pasta. It is very good,” she said, while stooped over to gather another leafy armful.
Bartenfelder said Cawley brought up the idea of bringing convicts into his fields. He liked the idea.
“It’s a win, win, win. The inmates like getting outside. The Food Bank gets the support they need, and people who need the food get fed,” said Bartenfelder. He was sitting on a blue tractor stacking big boxes of greens.
There were about 10 Latino farm workers who were clearly pros. They had big straw sun hats, and they were wearing protective rubber gloves. And it turns out these folks, who could really glean like crazy, had also volunteered their time for this great cause.
