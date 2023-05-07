From left, Rebuilding Together QA Executive Director Tonya Wright, National Rebuilding Senior Director Perry Bird, National Rebuilding President and CEO Caroline Blakely, and QA Rebuilding Together President Larisa Thomas.
Queen Anne’s Rebuilding Together volunteers Pat Perry, left, and Art Wells remove old kitchen cabinets from the Grasonville Community Center kitchen on Saturday, April 29. The wall they removed the cabinets from was also taken down to expand the kitchen.
Rebuilding together volunteers Beth Carr, left, and Lynesha Reed work at replacing broken dry wall pieces in a bedroom. They were among more than 30 volunteers who helped out with projects on Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 29.
Rebuilding Together volunteers Beth Carr, left, and Lynesha Reed prepare to begin drywall repairs in a bedroom. The two worked together to cut out the broken pieces so new drywall could be put up in its place and then painted.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Rebuilding Together volunteer carpenters Jonathan Olasavsky, left, and Wendall Carr replace an exterior door on a local home Saturday, April 29.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Volunteers or those in need of repairs can reach out to Rebuilding Together.
GRASONVILLE — Volunteers from all over Queen Anne’s County came together Saturday, April 29, to resume the efforts of Rebuilding Together. Like many other organizations, Rebuilding Together was put on hold during the pandemic the past few years. However, with the pandemic lifting, local organizers revived the mission of Rebuilding Together — “rebuilding homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives.”
Volunteers leverage gifts of time, money, skill and labor to repair and rehabilitate homes for vulnerable seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and families with limited resources in Queen Anne’s County. They are dedicated to ending substandard housing. All work is done at no cost to homeowners who meet the income limits and other criteria. This is an equal opportunity program.
Volunteers met at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Grasonville Community Center and were assigned to their work locations. In Queen Anne, at a home built in 1941, hand rails were installed along with several exterior repairs to make the home safer.
In Grasonville, a home built in 1904 had two exterior doors leading into the home that needed replacing, as well as drywall repairs in one of the bedrooms. This home also needed several repairs addressing safety issues.
The third location was the Grasonville Community Center itself. This was a major renovation of the interior of the building, removing old kitchen cabinets and a major wall and then rebuilding it to conform with standards to make it a commercial kitchen. Several interior rooms were painted, as well as old carpeting in different rooms removed. Caulking and foam insulation was added to places needed between brick walls to improve heat and air conditioning.
The Grasonville Community Center was once the location of the former, segregated, all-Black Rosenwald school, built in the 1920s. Most of the school building was razed many years ago before the GCC was built on the site. The GCC has offered many enriching experience,s hosting empowering educational programs over the years, as well as diverse community events, youth activities, and collaborating with other organizations to serve the public. The repairs to the building were deemed necessary to keep the facility viable in the years to come.
During the day of repairs, the National President of Rebuilding Together Caroline Blakely, originally from Washington, D.C., and National Rebuilding-Senior Director Perry Bird visited the sites that were being worked on.
“We now have over 100,000 volunteers across the nation. People who volunteer get emotionally involved in helping their neighbors. And those who we are doing the work for can’t believe the work is being done for free. Many think it’s a scam,” Blakely said.
She added, “This program started originally as ‘Christmas in April’, 35 years ago, nationally. We changed the name to Rebuilding Together.”
Queen Anne’s Rebuilding Together President Larisa Thomas said the local program started in 1994.
“More volunteers are always needed,” she said, “And yes, the people we serve can’t believe the work we do is for free.”
Queen Anne’s Executive Director Tonya Wright added, “We’re just here, helping our neighbors. The program is held here in Queen Anne’s County every year, the last weekend in April.”
Thomas and Wright are also volunteers.
With such a determined group of volunteers, all of the work was completed at each location by 4 p.m.
