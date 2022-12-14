DENTON — ShoreRivers, the Town of Denton, and the Denton Community Garden Group held a tree planting at Sharp Road Community Park on Saturday, Dec. 10.
ShoreRivers volunteer Tree Steward Dona Sorce organized the planting of 25 trees, which saw a great turnout of volunteers from ShoreRivers, Denton Elementary School, and local community members — including Denton Mayor Abigail McNinch and her husband.
Town project manager Don Mulrine said the trees planted included white pine, swamp oak, dogwood, redbud and cedar.
Helping spread mulch around a newly planted swamp oak, ShoreRivers Director of Education Suzanne Sullivan said the tree would help support 300 native bugs and animals.
The trees will also serve as a wind break and provide shade for people using the park.
This planting was hosted as part of ShoreRivers’ Tree Stewards program, an effort to increase tree canopy coverage in local urban and suburban environments by training and supporting community volunteers in proper tree planting and tree care practices.
Certified ShoreRivers Tree Stewards are the volunteer leaders of this program, helping achieve the goal of planting 300 trees this year in the ShoreRivers watershed. They are trained to work with individuals and organizations within their own communities to identify areas in need of tree canopy and organize and lead tree planting projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.