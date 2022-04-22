SALISBURY — Salisbury University alumnus Jay Copeland has made a splash on the 20th season of ABC’s American Idol and is at the point where he needs the community’s help.
After being proclaimed by the judges of the show — music superstars Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — as one of the top performers in the audition rounds and receiving one of three platinum tickets to skip one of the first days of “Hollywood Week” and earn an advantage in his next effort, Copeland’s future on the show is now in the hands of the viewers.
During the current live portion of the season, America’s votes determine who advances to the next broadcast and who does not. On Monday, April 18, it was revealed that Copeland was not in the top 10 of the votes from viewers, but was saved by the judges, who picked four additional contestants to continue, creating the show’s top 14.
The next episode airs Sunday, April 24, when Copeland again will sing for America’s vote. Voting begins no later than the end of the episode and normally is open until the next morning.
Fans have three ways to cast up to 30 votes (10 per voting method) per episode. Viewers can visit www.americanidol.com/vote, where they will need to create a free account to vote online. They also can download the “American Idol” app through the App Store or Google play for the opportunity to cast 10 more votes. And they can cast up to 10 votes by text by sending their choice to 21523. They will need to watch the live performance episode to get the contestant number for Copeland in order to use text voting, and fees may apply depending on phone plans.
Locally, the show airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on 47 ABC. It also can be streamed via the “American Idol” or ABC apps.
