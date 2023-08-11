Scott and Tracy Wagner.jpg

In 2021, Scott and Tracy Wagner played a pivotal role in reviving Easton Airport Day after a two-year hiatus, contributing to the event’s triumphant return with an expanded aircraft lineup and record-breaking attendance.

 SUBMITTED

The organizing committee of Easton Airport Day is delighted to announce the continuation of Scott and Tracy Wagner’s role as title sponsors for this year’s event.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.