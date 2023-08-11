In 2021, Scott and Tracy Wagner played a pivotal role in reviving Easton Airport Day after a two-year hiatus, contributing to the event’s triumphant return with an expanded aircraft lineup and record-breaking attendance.
The organizing committee of Easton Airport Day is delighted to announce the continuation of Scott and Tracy Wagner’s role as title sponsors for this year’s event.
The much-anticipated 14th annual Easton Airport Day is set to take off on Oct. 14, providing a captivating experience for the community to explore their local airfield and gain insights into the world of aviation.
Easton Airport Day will showcase an impressive lineup of rare and distinctive aircraft, military jets, airport equipment, and unique vehicles, all open for public viewing.
Attendees will have the chance to capture memorable photos, step inside select aircraft and engage with the skilled pilots who command them.
The festivities will be punctuated by formation flyovers featuring Warbirds of Easton Airport, sponsored by Qlarant, tracing their patterns across the Easton skies.
Among the highlights, the renowned Rubber Chicken Drop Contest, sponsored by Bluepoint Hospitality, promises to entertain the crowd as pilots demonstrate their skill by attempting to target a pickup truck bed during flight.
“We are privileged to once again have the generous sponsorship of Scott and Tracy Wagner,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “Their support enables us to attract an impressive display of aircraft, pilots, activities, and organize a wonderful community event.”
Scott and Tracy Wagner expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We are honored to be part of Easton Airport Day for another year. The Easton Airport stands as a significant asset to our community, and the success of last year’s event was truly remarkable. Witnessing thousands of participants, formation flying displays, enthusiastic pilots, dedicated organizers, volunteers, and engaged attendees underscored the joyous spirit of the day.”
Easton Airport Day will be open to the public free of charge, with complimentary parking available on site. Attendants will be on hand to assist visitors in locating suitable parking spaces within the airport premises, including designated handicapped parking near the terminal building. Given the extensive spread of displays and activities throughout the airport, attendees are advised to anticipate and prepare to cover lots of ground.
A comprehensive schedule of events and an event site map will be accessible online in early October. To learn more about Easton Airport Day or explore participation opportunities, please visit the official website at eastonairportday.com.
