DENTON — Sharon Walbert has a kind and frequent laugh that fills the home she works in to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She runs a tight ship that has firm schedules and expectations of participation of these supported adults, but there is an abiding patience that is palpable. After 20 years of this work, Benedictine has awarded her the Sister Jeanette Award, which is named after a beloved foundational nun.
“I received a Gmail and a card through the interoffice mail that I had been chosen as a nominee. There were a few other nominees. They had a day where they brought everybody together. That is how you found out. You were there with your peers and coworkers that you know. And then (Executive Director) Scott (Evans) announces it,” said Walbert.
At an event to announce the winner she was called up to win Benedictine’s top honor in front of a crowd. Years of service and dedication and abiding humor had lead to this moment.
The Benedictine nomination of Walbert for the 2022 Sister Jeannette Murray Award said, “As an employee, Sharon has many outstanding strengths, but perhaps the most important is the level of dedication and compassion she gives to the people she helps support. Sharon excels at building relationships with the people she works with and their families. She is kind, caring, thoughtful, funny, patient and supportive. She has been very successful with supporting adults with challenging behaviors and has done so for years without complaint. Sharon works tirelessly to provide the people she helps support with opportunities to increase their skills, to be involved in the community, to stay connected with their families and to be as independent as possible. She is loving and encouraging, firm but fair. She is truly adored by everyone she works with.”
On a quiet street outside of Denton proper, you can find a cul de sac and a tidy cape named Tuckahoe. Inside live four men who have special needs. But they have chores to do like laundry and setting the table and emptying the dishwasher. There is a schedule, and they take turns. But there are also field trips, like going bowling and to the movies and eating out, that make their lives meaningful. Also there is constant music, like Hall and Oats, Winton Marsalis’ jazz trumpet and Mr. Roger’s theme song, filling the home. The guys sing along. Walbert and her team are with the guys 24/7, and the parents will call her directly to know what is going on. Walbert, a direct support professional, often works seven days a week.
“It is the caring aspect. They get lots of care, and they need it — some weeks more than others. It is a thing about giving. To me it is all about helping individuals with a disability to live in a community setting and reaching their full potential and being allowed to explore things,” said Walbert.
The supported adults all leave the house at eight in the morning to go to their jobs. One of the men works in a laundry and is an unparalleled sheet folder. Crisp lines. Another man works at the ReStore and is really good at vacuuming. In short, these are meaningful lives being lead and nurtured by Walbert.
Transitions and new things can be tough and Walbert is there to teach and provide succor. She knows the signs like grinding teeth and can help to avoid a full stress filled event. She knows them very well and one of the men she has known for 20 years. She said she went to Chesapeake College “a long time ago” and got a degree in therapeutic recreation.
“It is very rewarding and you meet a lot of interesting people. The families are wonderful. These guys are so fortunate to have families that are so supportive. We do work a lot, and we are short staffed. We have a lot of holes to fill,” said Walbert. She puts in long hours but seems joyful.
Winning the Sister Jeanette award was very surprising and rewarding, Walbert said. There is a large oil painting of Sister Jeanette in the hallway at Benedictine’s Ridgely campus. She is revered.
“I knew her. She was a go-getter. She loved her people. If she wanted something, she would get out there and find a way to get it. She got things done and she had a lot of people that loved her for that. Helping people to be independent in the community. She wanted these guys to have a living space just like at home with their parents. The youngest one is 33, and the oldest is 46,” she said.
The home is licensed to house four men. They have other houses for women. They can serve all types of developmental differences like Down syndrome, ADHD, bipolar disorder, autism and seizures. There are 17 other group homes under the umbrella of Benedictine.
“Honestly, I think the variety is good. It teaches (residents) how to be receptive or how to get along with others that are a little different,” she said.
Her shift is four to 12. And she spends the night sometimes.
“We get pretty high functioning gentleman here. Everybody is able to dress themselves. They are all verbal. They can do their laundry, maybe need help with a sock that is missing or a shirt that is inside out. They all have a day in the kitchen, unloading the dishwasher or setting the table or cleaning up afterwards. They pack their lunches with a bit of assistance, like cutting up their apples. And on the weekends we talk about plans. They do movies; they go bowling; some go to church. They started going to Sts. Peter and Paul for the 10:30 mass,” she said.
“Helping them start their day, for the most part everybody is pretty cheerful, some more than others. You are here in the morning. You get to see them and know what makes them tick early in the day. They are just like us. After work if they have chores to do; they like to do them. Dinner, showers, packing lunches and then they like to relax,” said Walbert.
Robyn Carter, a DSP who assists Walbert, said, “I love what I do. I love these guys. I love seeing them accomplish things and smile. We were in Ocean City last weekend and there was a guy dressed up as Santa with shorts and tennis shoes. Like, that absolutely made their day. Just the happiness on their faces. And Santa was like, this is what I do in the summertime. He said I am just here to see everyone smile. There are bad days too when you don’t know what you will be called. You can’t take anything to heart. You can, but you won’t last long if you do.”
Then it was time to prepare the evening meal. Tonight was baked tortellini and salad. The guys aren’t allowed near the hot stove, so Walbert prepares the meal. Options are big, so they put out five kinds of salad dressing to choose from.
“The guys are pretty good, they eat just about anything and are willing to try,” said Walbert.
“We tell them this is their house, and they need to keep it clean. That is why they have the responsibility of chores. We are here to guide them and move them in the right directions,” said Carter.
They all sit down. The table is set a little askew, but ready to roll. It is time for a prayer and a fountain of salad dressing. It is all about choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.