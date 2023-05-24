DENTON — Sharon Walbert has a kind and frequent laugh that fills the home she works in to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She runs a tight ship that has firm schedules and expectations of participation of these supported adults, but there is an abiding patience that is palpable. After 20 years of this work, Benedictine has awarded her the Sister Jeanette Award, which is named after a beloved foundational nun.


