DENTON — More than 100 walkers and runners came out on a chilly Saturday morning to raise over $30,000 to help Lifetime Wells International provide fresh water to people in Ghana and Tanzania.
The 13th annual Walk for the Well of It 5K and Fun Walk was held 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at Lifetime Well Drilling on Shore Highway in Denton.
Kenny Wood, founder and vice president of Lifetime Well Drilling in Denton, as well as co-founder of the nonprofit Lifetime Wells International, was on hand for the event.
Wood said the turnout was “amazing considering the weather.” He was especially impressed that Denton resident Flo Petroski, 91, was walking the loop.
Bob Wenneson, 68, of Easton finished his run and walked over to shake Wood’s hand. Wenneson said he participated “to support this guy, support the wells and get a little exercise. This guy’s a good example.”
According to co-organizer Marie Freeman of Denton, only five people didn’t arrive to check in for the run/walk.
“I was happy with (the turnout),” she said. “My youngest (participant) is 9 months old, and my oldest is 91 years old.”
Freeman said about 25 volunteers from Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton helped out.
Despite a recent illness, Alex Poole, chairman of SSPP’s theology department, pushed himself to finish the course.
“It was refreshing actually,” Poole said. “The last two laps were horrible, but it was more psychological.”
Runners rounded the half-mile track six times while walkers circled two loops. The track was a fitting setting for the 5K.
The well-drilling business is surrounded by Ken Wood Stable with well-maintained pastures, white rail fencing and red stables along State Route 404 (Shore Highway). Here, Wood has raised and trained trotting horses since the 1970s. They and their drivers compete locally and as far away as Philadelphia and New York.
According to HarnessLink magazine, Wood’s “top trotter, J L Cruise has earned more than $1.5 million racing and every dime that Ken Wood has earned with the horse goes to the well drilling projects in Africa.”
In 2006, Wood volunteered to set up a drilling rig donated by a Methodist church in Pennsylvania. He journeyed to Ghana, set up the rig, saw the need — and never looked back. At the time he was 62 — and nine years past his first heart attack.
His nonprofit organization, Lifetime Wells for Ghana, has since evolved to include Tanzania. Merging with Dave Powell’s Wells for Relief International, a small well-drilling organization based in Media, Pennsylvania, the two men formed Lifetime Wells International.
As of February 2023, Wood and Powell’s teams have drilled over 3,000 wells in the two countries, providing fresh water to over a million people.
An offshoot of the well-drilling nonprofit organization, Lifetime Wells Vision has teamed with Ghanaian ophthalmologist Dr. Wanye Tle to provide, as of December 2022, 8,550 cataract surgeries and 54,000 treatments for bacterial blindness, and to dispense 27,000 pairs of USee eyeglasses Wood obtains from Easton-based Global Vision 2020.
For more information about Lifetime Wells International, visit www.lifetimewellsinternational.org/. To learn more about Lifetime Wells Vision, visit www.lifetimewellsvision.org/.
