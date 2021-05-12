PRESTON — The Preston Town Commission met Monday, May 3, and swore in an incumbent commissioner for another term.
Gary Waltermeyer was reelected April 26. He was up against Ben Steinmiller. In the town of 725 people, only 32 came to the polls. Waltermeyer won, 20-12.
“I want to thank the citizens who voted for me. I will work for all of the citizens, not just the younger ones as my competitor said. I will work with the great staff and fellow commissioners to keep the town of Preston running,” he said in a phone interview later.
