CHESTERTOWN — Though their Washington College experiences were vastly different, and separated by nearly a half-century, Zairel Luna and Joseph Getty delivered similar messages Sunday at commencement.
Luna, a Latina woman who is the first college graduate in her family, and Getty, a white male who ascended to chief judge of Maryland’s highest court, both spoke about citizen leadership and living a life of purpose and passion.
An international studies major, Luna was selected by a committee as the senior class speaker.
She said that as a first generation Latina college woman, she experienced college through a lens that required constant inner battles. The last four years forced her to understand what actions are necessary for real world situations.
“’How can I be heard at a table” How can I best represent myself?’ These are the questions I found myself constantly asking,” she said, speaking from a shaded dais on the college’s front lawn.
Going to a predominantly white institution means that often you will be the only Latino or minority in the room, Luna said.
“There were so many instances where I felt out of place or like I did not belong,” she said. “This was not something that I allowed to stop me in my journey.”
Fortunately, she said, she comes from a long line of strong women and both parents realized the sacrifices that would be necessary for the family to succeed.
Despite their early struggles, Luna said, her parents took the steps needed to make the best out of their circumstances.
“I think college is a lot like this because things are not always going to work in your favor,” she said. “Life happens … and you have to adjust accordingly.”
Luna told her classmates that the last two years have taught them that “life will live on despite adversity.”
The COVID-19 pandemic reminded them of the notion of persistence.
“We are the class that made it to the finish line,” she said, noting that they were able to have their senior year on campus with in-person instruction.
In closing, Luna quoted Selena Quintanilla: “If you have a dream, don’t let anyone take it away and always believe that the impossible is possible.”
Commencement was more “normal” this year with the return of faculty and honored gusts to the dais.
But first-year President Michael Sosulski was notably absent, quarantining at home per COVID protocols.
In Sosulski’s stead, Provost and Dean Michael Harvey was the presiding official.
Among other duties, Harvey conferred the honor Doctor of Laws degree to Getty ’74, recently retired as state Court of Appeals chief judge.
Getty’s message was both entertaining — he talked about having to break into the Hynson Ringgold House, the college president’s stately abode on Water Street, just a couple of months before his own graduation in 1974 — and inspiring.
He did not preach, but instead offered practical advice.
Getty encouraged the soon-to-be graduates to maintain personal connections in this increasingly virtual society. Speak to people face to face, rather than using technology to do so.
Personal interactions are very important in your career, with your family and in your approach to life, he said. Use technology to your advantage, but don’t rely on it when a personal interaction is superior.
Consider a personal handwritten note to thank those who have helped you and to comfort those who face loss or other challenges.
Echoing the message of student speaker Luna, Getty encouraged the Class of 2022 to continue a commitment to public service, volunteerism and community engagement. Be a leader in your town, state or federal government; in your church, mosque or synagogue; in your community band, orchestra or choral group; in charitable nonprofits dedicated to your favorite cause; to literacy programs and local educational institutions, and of course Washington College.
“All of these will pay dividends for your success in living a productive and fulfilling life,” he said.
Getty said as he reflected back on his own life, he was reminded of what Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said when she received an honorary degree from Washington College in 1984.
We don’t accomplish anything in this world alone. Whatever happens is the result of the whole tapestry of one’s life, and all the weavings of the individual threads from one to the other that creates something.
“You have woven many of the individual threads of your own personal tapestry here at Washington College and your college accomplishments will be woven together with the personal relationships that you developed with your professors, colleagues and classmates,” Getty told the Class of 2022.
Your mentors have been role models, said Getty, who encouraged the students to follow in the footsteps of those who you admire and respect, to follow along a path of public service and citizen engagement with the goal of improving communities wherever this path leads you.
Getty said his hope for the graduates is that when they face their next challenge that they are able to, armed with a four-year liberal arts degree providing confidence and intelligence, that they can solve any problem that confronts them.
“Today, as you receive your diploma and step off the commencement stage, it symbolizes your first step into the future of your personal and professional lives,” Getty said as he wrapped up his remarks.
“Your tapestry is not fully woven but it has strong, substantial threads from Washington College now to be interwoven with the threads of your future,” he said. “I offer to you best wishes for weaving that tapestry that will be the legacy of your life.”
Washington College congratulates the 247 students who received their undergraduate degree during the College’s 239th commencement exercises on May 22. Graduates were cheered on by friends and family during the outdoor ceremony, which included performances by the vocal group, WACapella.
About 250 undergraduate degrees were conferred.
Other notable awards presented during the ceremony are listed here.
The John A. Conkling, Ph.D. Distinguished Award for Excellence: presented to Dr. Ed Schulman ’71
The Alumni Citation Award: Joe Holt ’83, executive director of institutional giving and stewardship at his alma mater.
The Alumni Association’s Distinguished Teaching Award: Professor Sara Clarke-De Reza, assistant professor of education and director of the Museum, Field and Community Education minor
The Jane Huston Goodfellow Memorial Prize: Alison Esther Buckwalter and Katherine Rose Desrosiers
The Gold Pentagon Awards, awarded to one graduating senior and one member of the staff, faculty or alum or friend of the college: Katharine DeSantis and Lisa Marx, director of health services
The Sophie Kerr Prize: Teddy Friedline
The Louis L. Goldstein, Class of ’35 Award: Salamata Jalloh, also a Fulbright Award winner
The Eugene B. Casey Medal: Erica Quinones
Henry W.C. Catlin, Class of 1894 Medal: Emma Austen Rossier Markus
The Clark-Porter Medal: Kyle Rufo
The George Washington Medal and Award: Tegan McBride
