CHESTERTOWN — The seasons at Washington College have officially changed, and the 31st president has been inaugurated.
Michael J. Sosulski, Ph.D, was officially inaugurated as the newest college president Saturday, Oct. 8, over a year after he started the job on Sept. 1, 2021.
The inauguration ceremony anchored a weekend of events, including a day-long academic symposium and activities at the waterfront campus.
“Today’s ceremony is steeped in, not only the tradition of Washington College, but of the broader academic community,” said Stephen Golding, chair of the Board of Visitors and Governors. “By your participation here today, you bear witness as we reaffirm our steadfastness to our founding fathers’ commitment to the importance and value of a liberal arts and sciences education with the installation of President Sosulski.”
Not only were there Washington College students, staff, faculty and alumni present for Saturday’s ceremony, there were also representatives from 18 colleges, universities and learned societies from across the nation present.
Chestertown Mayor David Foster was first to welcome Sosulski during the ceremony. He noted that he and Sosulski were selected as mayor and president, respectively, at the same time and they want to create a good “town and gown” relationship between the college and Chestertown.
“While you are students at Washington College, we want Chestertown to be your hometown. Just as we want you to take advantage of the Chester River, the beauty of the Eastern Shore and the Chesapeake Bay, we also want you to feel right at home right here in Chestertown,” Foster said. “We love being a college town and look forward to having you here.”
Other greetings for the new president came from Director of Residential Life Amy Sine, Alumni Board Chair Jennifer Svehla, Student Government Association President Alexandra May and Associate Professor of German Nicole Grewling, Ph.D., each representing their respective stakeholders at the college.
Last to greet Sosulski was Wofford College President Nayef Samhat, Ph.D., who spoke on behalf of the academic community.
Sosulski was the provost at Wofford College before taking up the helm at Washington College.
Also involved in the ceremony were the Rev. Robert Brown Jr. of Bethel A.M.E. Church here; Washington College senior Eylie Sasajima, who read a poem she wrote specifically for the event; and Sue Matthews who sang the national anthem and a performance of “Here’s to Life,” accompanied by Stefan Scaggiari.
Golding administered Sosulski’s oath of office and William Harvey, vice chair of the Board of Visitors and Governors, presenting him with the president’s chain and medallion.
During his inaugural address, Sosulski talked about the purpose of higher education and the role that Washington College graduates will serve in facing the world’s future problems.
“The cost and return on investment of a college education are being questioned as never before. Science, medicine, public institutions and truth itself are all being routinely questioned and cast into doubt. A great deal has been written recently about political polarization, particularly between groups that would prefer to embrace enmity rather than empathy,” Sosulski said.
He added that that Washington College has been dedicated since its inception to “humanistic and scientific truth-seeking,” and educating and preparing its students for leadership, citizenship and service.
“Our mission statement reads the story in plain language,” he said. “Washington College challenges and inspires emerging citizen leaders to discover lives of purpose and passion, and we continue to embrace the core values shared by our founding patron George Washington. Integrity, determination, curiosity, civility, leadership and moral courage.”
Sosulski emphasized the importance of leadership, moral courage and truth-seeking.
“We know that the liberal arts have a special way of transforming those who experience them and intuitively we have a sense that the magic of this approach is in the wide range of subjects and disciplinary approaches to knowledge,” he said. “We know from experience that the truth is often discovered in and at the intersections of different ways of knowing the world and that has what has made Washington College a beacon for truth-seeking throughout its history, by teaching students how to locate truth in a range of academic disciplines and in an interdisciplinary way, we are teaching them to value and truly appreciate multiple perspectives on an issue and to resist simple pat answers to complex problems. We teach them to not only be open to difference, but to energetically seek difference out as a source of wisdom and truth.”
He spoke about the importance of critical thinking and reading, scientific data and analysis, innovation and more as the world deals with the climate crisis, threats to democracy and more, as well as the need for diversity, equity and inclusion in solving those issues.
“Moral courage and aiming always for the truth are really inseparable from each other. It has taken great moral courage for Washington College to withstand economic crises in every century of its 240-year existence and indeed mural courage was called for as the college faced down a global pandemic, one that is not quite yet over I’m afraid, and then emerged a more resilient and resourceful institution,” Sosulski said.
During his speech, Sosulski also announced the launch of the Bridge Project aiming to raise $100 million over the next two years for further investment in the quality of the student experience.
He said the project would be completed by May 2024.
“Your honest leadership and sincere passion for Washington College and for our students in particular are a model for each and every one of us to follow. We thank you for all that you have contributed to this exceptional community in just a short time and are looking ahead to great optimism as you lead us to an even greater level of success,” Golding said.
