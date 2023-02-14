Obit-Nationals-Lerner

In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner tries on a baseball cap before a ribbon cutting ceremony to open The Ballpark in West Palm Beach, Fla. Washington Nationals founder Ted Lerner has died. He was 97. Lerner bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 97.


