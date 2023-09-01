CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commission held a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 22 on its Sewer and Water Allocation policy as part of the County’s Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan.
Queen Anne’s County residents had the opportunity to speak in support of or concern about the reallocation of wastewater as it relates to the transfer of property. Government Affairs Director for Bay Association of Realtors, Jennifer Williams, spoke in representation of the organization’s 300+ members.
“I am here to ask for amendments to section 8E to Water and Sewer Allocation Policy,” Williams said. “Chapter 9 of the plan has the overarching goal for housing to encourage and increase the supply of housing of diverse types in the county and recognizes a shortage of all types of housing. We believe that amending 8E can assist with meeting these goals.”
Williams and the Bay Association of Realtors would like to see the amendment allow transfers of allocations between properties. “Some lots with allocations may not be buildable or it may simply be undesirable to build upon them,” Williams said. “Allowing 100% of these allocations will allow other lots to be buildable and thus increase the housing supply in the county. … Allowing owners of current allocations to freely transfer their allocation is good business and allows an open market to prevail. … These amendments can open up new building lots that will increase the housing availability in the county, a need — a pressing need — recognized by all. They can open up the ability for small businesses to be created, increasing the economy of the county.”
Another Queen Anne’s County resident encouraged the Council to create an incentive to return unused sewer allocation and used as an example the property where Backyard Billy’s in Grasonville conducts its business. The property has an allocation of 3,000 gallons per day; however, since Backyard Billy’s took over the building, the business’ usage has been only 250 gallons per day. The resident pointed out that 2,750 gallons of that allocation has gone to waste for many years and could have been transferred to a business that needed it. He urged the commission to establish an incentive for property owners to return any unused allocation back to the County so that a more productive use may be found.
The Commission will continue to consider these issues and any relevant updates will be provided at its next hearing on Sept. 5.
