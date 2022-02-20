Waterfowl Festival announces new leadership for 2022

EASTON — The Waterfowl Festival reported record-high visitor turnout for the 50th anniversary event held Nov. 12-14, 2021, with attendance estimated to be 20,000 people for the three-day event while revenues from fine art sales exceeded $700,000. Featured Artist Bart Walter sold multiple castings of his featured sculpture “Wind and Waves” while Art LaMay’s “Looking Back” commemorative poster sold out. More than 350 artists, retailers and craftspeople participated leading to record sales figures.
According to a recent economic impact study, the Festival provides millions in financial benefit to the area in lodging, food and beverage, local retail, sales tax and other categories. Planning for the 2022 Festival, scheduled for Nov. 11-13, is already underway.
Waterfowl Festival also announced the election of the following officers for 2022: President Kenneth “Ken” Miller of St. Michaels; President-elect Charles Wrightson of Easton; Vice Presidents Teddy Hoover of Preston and Eric Milhollan of Easton; Treasurer Samuel “Butch” Townsend of Easton; Secretary Thomas Buckmaster of Royal Oak; and Executive Committee at large: Cathy Fawell of Easton, Julie Susman of Royal Oak.
President Ken Miller, a longtime festival attendee and volunteer, characterized the 2021 Festival as “one of the most successful in our 50 year history. Visitors and local residents turned out in remarkable numbers to celebrate the wildlife, heritage, art, culture, food and beverages that make our Eastern Shore a national and international treasure. None of it would be possible without the hundreds of volunteers that work year round to make our Waterfowl Festival one of the best and most recognized events of its kind."
The Board and all volunteers will continue to have the valued support and assistance of the Festival’s office staff. Leslie Milby continues as festival director and welcomes new volunteers, potential sponsors and input for the upcoming year. Thea Beckering will also continue as developmental assistant and Mel Haufe as accounting support.
Volunteers will be recognized at an invitation only event scheduled for the spring.
