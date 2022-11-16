EASTON — The Buy, Swap and Sell show at the Waterfowl Festival had many exhibitors showcasing their best hunting and show decoys. Some of the exhibitors have been at the same show for decades.
Allan Schauber of Chestertown has been showing his decoys at the festival for 25 years, following in the footsteps of his father Bill Schauber who has been at the show for 50 years. He says decoys and waterfowl are good for families to enjoy together.
“It should be a family affair,” Schauber said of the annual November show. “Decoys and hunting go together so families should come to the show thinking that it’s not just something that dad is going to look out for but something that maybe the kids will eventually get interested in. Maybe that is something that they can pick up as well to continue the legacy of decoys.”
Allan’s father Bill Schauber has been exhibiting his decoys at the show for over five decades.
“My dad’s 84 years of age. He’s been coming to the Waterfowl Festival since the second year. This was his 50th year of coming to the show. He’s a retired groundskeeper for the state of Maryland. He’s been carving since 1968, and we do the show here in Easton, the Havre de Grace show and the Charlie Joiner Memorial Show,” said Allan Schauber.
He carves his decoys by hand.
“The process is starting with the proper wood. I carve most of my decoys out of white pine or basswood. The miniatures I like to carve specifically out of basswood because it’s so tedious that white pine would probably break. Half size and full size birds I carve out of white pine because it’s fairly soft and readily available in the Mid-Atlantic area,” said Allan Schauber.
He said he enjoys the show and seeing all the carved waterfowl.
“I enjoy coming to the show. It’s changed over the years but it’s still conservation of waterfowl and we need to enhance their habitat that they live a better life than we leave them,” he said.
Ed and Rosemary Dean of Hoopers Island exhibited their decoys in the historic artifacts area.
“I’m displaying a few of our favorites. I’ve got a few Hoopers Island decoys on up to Havre de Grace decoys and everything in between,” Ed Dean said.
The show was held at Easton High School.
“I think it’s been a great show. I think we’ve had good attendance and I think everybody seems to be enjoying themselves,” he said.
Dean says he often runs into the same decoy aficionados year after year.
“It’s nice to meet some of the people that you see from year to year and we talk about past shows and have a few laughs,” he said.
Ed Dean also has been exhibiting decoys and artifacts for over 25 years.
“It started around 1975 and it was collecting stuff that my father had and what not. It kind of evolved from that and I also carved a bit and we started carving our own hunting decoys and then, you know, it kind of evolved into the collecting end of it,” he said.
Ed Dean’s wife Rosemary talks about the collection of decoys over the years.
“He started collecting in the ’70s and carving decoys and then he would sell them and get money for more decoys, and then over the years he would sell the old decoys and get a better decoy, and that’s how he grew his collection. I appreciate all of them,” said Rosemary Dean.
