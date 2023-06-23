EASTON — For sculptor Pati Stajcar, inspiration is everywhere.
“You never know where it's gonna come from,” she said in a recent interview with The Star Democrat. “You're reading along or you're looking out your window and all of a sudden, bam — ‘I really want to do that.’”
Common backyard crows inspired the sculpture the Colorado sculptor will be exhibiting during the 52nd Waterfowl Festival Nov. 10-12 in Easton.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Pati as this year’s Featured Artist,” said Waterfowl Festival President Charles Wrightson. “She is an amazing artist and a valued member of the arts community in Easton.”
Stajcar is a longtime exhibitor in the tent on Harrison Street, where she and her fellow artists “are all buddies,” she said.
In early June, the Waterfowl Festival Featured Art committee revealed her sculpture “Aesop’s Fable,” a playful depiction of the Crow and the Pitcher fable.
“Pati Stajcar’s sculpture perfectly aligns with our Festival’s dedication to showcasing exceptional art that reflects the beauty and importance of our natural environment,” said Ann White, chair of the Featured Art Committee.
“Pati is someone who understands the value of the organization and its mission to support conservation efforts on the Shore,” Wrightson said. “It’s exciting for us to both celebrate our history of waterfowl in art and also evolve each year to showcase new and different artistic interpretations of nature.”
The bronze sculpture features two crows filling a pitcher with pebbles to raise the water level and quench their thirst.
Stajcar said there are a lot of videos online showing crows putting pebbles in bottles, supporting the fact behind the ancient fable, “but I've loved crows for pretty much ever because they're so smart and they're funny and they're graceful and familiar,” she said. “I've read Aesop's Fables and it clicked. All of a sudden you say, ‘Yes, that's what I want to do.’”
While the fable tells the story of a single creative crow, Stajcar added a second to her interpretation.
“They're very collaborative in real life — think of it as an “attempted murder,” Stajcar quipped. “Not quite a murder (of crows), just a couple of them.”
“I like the dynamics of them working together, and also it makes for a much better design,” she said. “I wanted that full wing out. I wanted the full splay in the tail on the (lower) one, and I wanted that kind of sassy attitude on the other … like, ‘I got it. I got this and I'm gonna put it in the pitcher.’”
“The moral is, with a little ingenuity you can accomplish anything, but I think since they're working together, with that ingenuity, cooperation always comes into play. So that's part of my moral,” she said.
The bronze sculpture stands 21 inches high, 27 inches wide and 14 inches deep.
Originally from Norristown, Pennsylvania, Stajcar worked for Frontier Airlines for a decade, starting her career in Florida and concluding it in Colorado where she now lives with Dave Stajcar, her husband of 44 years.
“I have my choice of living anywhere in the world and Golden, Colorado, is that place,” she said. “The abundance of wildlife, sun, snow and art make this the place I call home.”
Stajcar is an elected member of Academic Artists Association, Allied Artists of America, National Sculpture Society, The Bennington Collective and Society of Animal Artists and regularly participates in exhibitions nationwide. She volunteers as a docent with Nature’s Educators and as a firefighter with Foothills Fire and Rescue.
In 1980, Stajcar took an early out offer from the airline, and Stajcar became a full time artist in 1980. In 1986, Pati and Dave Stajcar became “a really good team” when he left Frontier and began helping her “with the other part of art.”
“He would make my bases and pour my waxes, and he made my plinths, things like that,” she said. “So, all the things that would take me away from making art, he would do.”
In the mid-’70s, she took up woodcarving. In 1989, she attended the first marble symposium in Marble, Colorado, where she “fell in love with" the medium,” she said.
Stajcar apprenticed for two years with famed Western sculptor Gerald Balciar. “He taught me all he knew about bronze and marble, and here I am,” she said.
Her artistic process begins with working “in abstract first, for the design. The design is probably the most important to me, and then the flow of the piece, the rhythm, where your eye travels so it’s visible from all sides.
“A 3-D is supposed to be visible from all sides so that it’s engaging from all sides; if you stick it in a corner, you're missing part of it,” she said. The sculpture also should be “perfectly balanced.” The anatomy of the subject, for example, “putting the feathers in,” is also an important factor.
“But I think mostly it's getting the feel and the message that you want to get across, but not to complete the message,” she said. “I would like to give my audience something to think about, rather than just giving them the whole picture.”
The beginning of the message of her “Aesop’s Fable” sculpture? “Look how smart crows are,” she said, laughing. But she added the implied message is, “We're all connected … let's all work together.”
Stajcar encourages the public to run their hands over her work to understand the feeling she has when she creates a piece. She said she hopes the visitor will “share in the experience, from my heart to yours.”
“We believe (her) exquisite piece will captivate our visitors and serve as a thought-provoking conversation starter on the power of stories and our connection to the animal world,” White said.
Two sizes of the sculpture will be available to buyers at the festival with the featured full-sized piece in an edition of nine priced at $13,000 and a smaller version, (14 inches high by 11 inches wide by 12 inches deep) in an edition of nine priced at $4,100.
Pre-orders can be placed directly through the website and will be available to pick up from the Waterfowl Festival office during the festival. The pre-order purchase prices have been adjusted to include the associated credit card processing fee. To avoid the transaction fee, email the office at facts@waterfowlfestival.org to pay and mail a check to the office (40 S Harrison St). For more information about the 2023 Waterfowl Festival, visit waterfowlfestival.org.
Availability is extremely limited; a confirmation email will confirm a buyer’s order is secure once check/payment is received at the office.
To learn more about Pati Stajcar and her sculptures, visit stajcar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.