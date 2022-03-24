MADISON — Watermen in Dorchester County and elsewhere in Maryland discussed the regulatory uncertainty they face during recent meetings in Madison.
The gathering of the Dorchester Seafood Heritage Association on Feb. 7 focused heavily on state oyster regulations, and the meeting on March 7 extensively covered the anticipated impact of potential state rules changes on the upcoming crabbing season.
The commercial fishermen are accustomed to specific regulation of their industry, with the majority of the rules originating from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, but there is particular concern for rules limiting harvests in a climate of elevated gas prices and bait costs.
The watermen expect the increased cost of doing business to be exacerbated by the current acute shortage of H-2B guest workers visas needed to staff local crab picking houses. The shortage left nine out of 10 picking houses without workers, likely leading to a noteworthy decline in demand from that sector of the seafood market in Dorchester.
The watermen and Steve Lay, who is the chairman of the DNR Tidal Fish Advisory Committee and an upper Chesapeake Bay waterman, discussed multiple issues at the March meeting.
The watermen generally spoke in favor of expanding the amount of time crabbers can harvest five-inch crabs past the current limit of June 15.
Lay told the meeting attendees there had been some conversation about expanding the number of days commercial watermen can harvest crabs from six days to seven days a week, a suggestion that concerned multiple watermen.
DSHA President Bob Whaples was among those that favored expanding the window of five-inch crab minimum rather than adding a day.
The conservation triggers set by Bay-wide surveys (including Maryland and Virginia waters, as well as the Potomac River) were discussed, with widespread agreement that limits were necessary, but the limits for the upcoming season should not be constricted too much. “This isn’t a time to cut back on anybody,” one waterman said. “This is going to be a tough summer.”
Direct harvest reductions limit the revenue earned by individual boats. Whaples said even smaller reductions in bushel harvest limits can translate to millions of dollars in decreased revenue at the dockside for the watermen.
The numbers for the survey of last year’s Chesapeake blue crab harvest are released in May, and limits for the upcoming year will be set at that time.
The attendees at the March meeting also heard an update about the ongoing push for dredging at Tar Bay Gap area near Hoopers Island in need of dredging. Whaples and others appeared before the Dorchester County Council on Feb. 28, asking the council for assistance in getting the area dredged, citing waterborne emergency personnel response time and commercial benefits.
The February meeting focused on a possible change to the way DNR determines the amount of shell and undersized oysters attached to legal oysters in an average bushel basket.
Officers using the current method will survey a basket of oysters by knocking all of the shell from an entire bushel, and put those shells or oysters measuring under three inches in a measuring cut determined to be 5% of the volume of the bushel, with the overall goal being to incentivize oystermen to knock of extra attachments to legal oysters, thereby keeping shell and undersized oysters on the bottom where they foster oyster population growth.
If those shells or undersized oysters fill the DNR 5% cup, the waterman can faces fines. According to discussion at the meeting, some DNR officers have been putting the legal oyster into the 5% cup with the shell and small oysters the cup is intended to measure.
The use of the 5% cup is being reviewed by the state, and doing away with it is being considered, a possibility opposed by some of the attendees. “Why change something that has worked for years?” one waterman asked.
Whaples told The Dorchester Star the extended time period the legislative process needed to change the 5% cup practice meant any resolution would come after upcoming legal challenges to specific cases of the DNR adding legal oysters to the 5% cup during bushel checks.
The Dorchester Seafood Heritage Association meetings are held the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Freelance writer Tina Woodland-Weber contributed to this story.
