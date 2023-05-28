Wayne Gilchrest to address Memorial Day gathering in Chestertown

Capt. Clif West, a surgeon assigned to the 45th MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) Unit during the Korean War, tips his hat to acknowledge the Memorial Day recognition he received in 2022 in Chestertown. Dr. West passed away in February at the age of 99.

 PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE

CHESTERTOWN — Wayne Gilchrest, a combat veteran of Vietnam and Purple Heart recipient, will deliver the keynote address for this year’s observance of Memorial Day in Chestertown.


