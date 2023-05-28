Wayne Gilchrest to address Memorial Day gathering in Chestertown

Capt. Clif West, a surgeon assigned to the 45th MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) Unit during the Korean War, tips his hat to acknowledge the Memorial Day recognition he received in 2022 in Chestertown. Dr. West passed away in February at the age of 99.
CHESTERTOWN — Wayne Gilchrest, a combat veteran of Vietnam and Purple Heart recipient, will deliver the keynote address for this year’s observance of Memorial Day in Chestertown.
His talk will come at the conclusion of the annual parade down High Street.
Memorial Day, a federal holiday, honors U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday in May.
This year’s date is May 29.
The local observance of Memorial Day will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Chester Cemetery, 810 High St., where all veterans who are buried there will be saluted. The gathering will take place at the top of the modest incline in the center of the cemetery.
All are welcome.
Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36, Chestertown, is the host. Commander Paul Showalter will make brief remarks. Post 36 chaplain Melinda Smith will offer the opening prayer and benediction.
The traditional parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Dixon Drive, follow the traditional route to the center of downtown and conclude in the 200-block of High Street.
Anyone who is interested in joining the parade can reach out to Mary Simmons at 410-708-5833 or Mark Mumford at 410-778-0022, or just show up. No registration is required.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office color guard will lead the parade, which will include members of the American Legion posts in Betterton, Chestertown and Rock Hall, fire trucks and emergency vehicles, and Scouts.
Dr. Clifton F. West Jr. will be saluted posthumously. He accepted an invitation last year to serve as the 2023 parade grand marshal. “Clif” passed away in February — seven months shy of his 100th birthday.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a surgeon in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) during the Korean War and also served a year in Japan.
Wayne Gilchrest will deliver the keynote address from a stage in the shadow of iconic Stam’s Hall.
In addition to being a veteran, he is a former nine-term congressman representing Maryland’s 1st District.
Gilchrest now lives in Betterton, where he is an elected member of the town council.
Veterans in the audience will be asked to step out into the street to greet one another and to be recognized by the crowd.
Betsy Beals will sing the national anthem a cappella.
As a culminating event, at about 11 a.m., Sumner Hall will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony with song and spoken word at the monument in Memorial Park to the African American men from Kent County who fought for the Union in the Civil War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.