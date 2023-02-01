DENTON — By the time the doors opened at Denton‘s newest supermarket, the line of people waiting to enter stretched halfway around the building and cars occupied every parking space and then some.
Located at the south end of Denton Plaza, Aldi opened its doors at 9 a.m. on a sunny Thursday, Jan. 26, to an enthusiastic crowd eager to take advantage of grand opening specials.
“It was an incredible turnout — a sign of good things to come,” said Aldi District Manager Justin Breitenbach of Fruitland. “This beats any of our recent grand openings in the area, for sure.”
“We know that the community has been looking forward to this for quite some time now, and we’re just thrilled to finally be here. We’re the greatest grocery retailer in the state of Maryland, and we’re excited to be able to bring that to the Denton community.”
Aldi joins two other grocery stores in Denton, Food Lion across U.S. Route 404 and Walmart on Legion Road. It’s the third Aldi to open in the Mid-Shore region; the other two are in Easton and Cambridge.
The Germany-based discount supermarket operates over 10,000 stores in 20 countries.
Store Manager Jeff Crutchley lives in Ridgely and has been with the company for seven years, six as manager of the Easton Aldi. He said he’s “very glad” to be working closer to home.
Jennifer Tinsley lives in Hurlock but picked up groceries for her son in Centreville because “Aldi’s cheaper than anywhere else,” she said.
The Aldi shopping experience is different from that of other supermarkets. A customer picks up a cart outside with a 25-cent deposit and returns it to get a quarter back. They bring their own shopping bags and bag their own groceries. Paper bags are available for 12 cents each.
By mid-afternoon, Crutchley said shoppers had been “pros at this all day. You can definitely tell that everybody knows exactly what to do.”
His parents, Donna and Jeff Crutchley of Hurlock, said they were “so proud” of their son. She said she’s in Denton all the time and plans on shopping at the new Aldi.
“I love it,” Donna Crutchley said. “Because their prices are perfect, and their produce is amazing. And you have a variety of stuff and the products are good. And definitely the people — they’re all like family.”
Jeff Crutchley said he sees his co-workers “more than I see my own family most weeks. We all get along, we work well as a team, we have good chemistry together, and it’s how we operate the store. It really gives us a good connection with the community.”
The Denton store has four manned and seven self checkout stations. The self checkout registers don’t accept cash, but do process credit cards; Google, Apple and Samsung Pay; and SNAP EBT. Shoppers navigate their carts along spacious aisles, “a new trend moving forward,” Crutchley said.
Restrooms are located near the front of the store.
Daily store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside pickup is available with online ordering.
For more information, visit aldi.us.
