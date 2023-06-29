OXFORD — The appointment of a new commissioner following the resignation of Commissioner Brian Wells was met with mixed emotions at Tuesday’s Oxford Commission meeting.
Susan Delean-Botkin was appointed to fill the remainder of Wells’ term, which expires in 2024.
Wells resigned near the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting. He said the reason for his resignation is that he is moving to Easton.
“I wish everyone the best of luck, especially the new commissioner,” Wells said. “Thank you all for your support. I’m going to miss waking up in Oxford.”
His comments were met with claps from residents and town officials alike. After addressing everyone, Wells excused himself from his seat with the commissioners and sat in the audience for the rest of the meeting.
Commission President Jimmy Jaramillo nominated Delean-Botkin to fill the vacant commission seat.
“As you know, we recently had an election between two candidates with a robust voter turnout,” Jaramillo said. “There was a winner and a second place finisher who recieved 42% of the vote. As there is now an open seat, I feel it’s appropriate to nominate the runner-up candidate, Susan Delean-Botkin, to fill the position of town commissioner.”
Delean-Botkin is a board member and former president of the Talbot County Board of Education. In 2022, she ran for the Maryland House of Delegates to represent District 37B but lost to Christopher T. Adams.
Jarmillo’s term is expiring. In the June 20 election to fill his seat, Delean-Botkin lost to Katrina Greer, who will be sworn in on July 11. Jaramillo did not seek reelection.
Both Jaramillo and Commissioner Tom Costigan voted to appoint Delean-Botkin to fill Wells’ seat.
One resident booed the decision and more than five left the meeting immediately after the vote.
Jaramillo told the booer to leave the room and said the resident was “out of order.”
Delean-Botkin was asked to come to the front to be sworn in.
“I would be honored to do this and to try and bring us back together,” she said.
Her swearing in was met with claps from the audience.
Before taking her new seat at the front of Oxford’s meeting room, Delean-Botkin walked up to Commissioner-elect Greer, sitting in the front row at the meeting, to shake her hand and tell her she is looking forward to working together.
Jaramillo said he was disappointed with the reaction to Delean-Botkin’s appointment.
“What you just saw was shameful and not what this town is about,” he said.
Greer said she thought people left the meeting not because of who was put into office, but how they were put into office.
Greer previously created a petition to change how Oxford fills commission vacancies. The petition, signed by by 215 registered town voters, asks to amend the town’s charter so that vacancies are filled via special election rather than via appointment by commissioners.
At the May 23 meeting, town attorney Lyndsey Ryan provided a draft resolution for the amendment and also read a resolution to schedule a referendum election. The resolution to set a date for the election was passed at the May 23 meeting. An informational meeting on the possible charter amendment will be held Friday, July 14.
Residents will vote on whether to amend the charter on Tuesday, July 18. The election will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Warren Davis, a resident at Tuesday’s meeting, said he was disappointed with the decision to appoint Delean-Botkin.
“The president of the commission called the walkout following the appointment of Susan Delean-Botkin to fill the new vacancy ‘shameful,’” Davis said in a text. “What is shameful is ignoring the will of more than 200 Oxford voters to fill vacancies by election rather than appointment.”
Annee Gorman, an Oxford resident who was not at the meeting but heard about what happened from others there, called the entire situation “calculated.”
“All we want is transparency,” Gorman said.
After Greer is sworn in July 11, the commissioners will elect their next president.
During commissioner comments, Jaramillo spoke about Tuesday being his last meeting as commissioner. He called the role an “honor of a lifetime,” but he said he also recognized the current division in Oxford.
“This is not how I wanted to leave this town,” he said. “What you saw today was not how I want to remember Oxford as I move on into my next chapter in my career in public service or in the private sector. I appreciate everybody that stayed, even though they may not agree with what happened here tonight. It shows that you really care about Oxford.”
Jaramillo made a plea to the commissioner-elect to help “heal this town” when she takes office.
“Thank you all and I’ll see you around,” he said to the room. This was followed with claps from residents and town officials.
During public comment, Jaramillo’s dad, Pete Jaramillo, stood up to speak.
“I’m very proud of my son,” he said, which was met with more claps.
