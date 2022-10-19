EASTON — Civil Rights activist Carl Snowden and Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for governor, were at hand to deliver speeches during a banquet at the Talbot Community Center in Easton. The banquet was a fundraiser for the Caucus of African American Leaders on the Eastern Shore.
Snowden, an author and former civil rights director for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, delivered the keynote address.
Moore, who arrived at the banquet around 7 p.m., is leading in the polls by a wide margin over his Republican opponent. Moore has indicated that, if elected, he plans to have an administration that reflects Maryland’s population makeup.
The banquet Saturday also fell on Moore’s 44th birthday, and he said he wanted to spend his birthday on the Eastern Shore.
“My wife said, what do you want to do on your birthday, and I said I want to be around people I love and who I admire, and I told her that I’m going to the Eastern Shore. So, we have spent all day out here on the Eastern Shore, and it’s so good being back,” Moore said.
Moore talked about the upcoming election and the challenges that he overcame.
“I cannot wait because we are 23 days and a wake up from doing something that a whole lot of folks did not think was possible. A whole lot of people bet against it. A whole lot of people worked against it,” Moore said.
Moore talked about what he thinks it will be like when he is elected governor.
“It is not lost on me that with your help, support, guidance and your prayers that when I’m sworn in as the next governor of the state of Maryland I’ll be the first African American in the history of the state and only the third African American elected governor in the history of this country,” Moore said.
Snowden said he is proud of Moore and other local leaders in attendance.
“The reason I’m so proud of this caucus is honoring people who have made a contribution. So we need to pause and be thankful. We’ve laid the foundation and we’ve made a difference,” Snowden said.
During his keynote address, Snowden told the story of how his mother worked a degrading job so she could put him through college.
“My mother made a tremendous sacrifice. I was the first in my family to get a degree from college. Every time I go to graduations and I watch grandmothers and grandfathers as their child walks to get their certificate, I see the pride in the eyes of those grandparents who, when seeing their grandchildren, see their best hopes, dreams and aspirations,” Snowden said.
Moore talked about the early days of the race and how far he and his team have come in the past few months.
“It’s because of this love and because of the support. It was because there were so many people who were willing to see us before other people even knew we existed. When we first started this race out, we were polling at 1%. I mean, ‘I’m not voting’ was polling higher than us,” Moore said.
